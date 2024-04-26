Former NFL offensive lineman Korey Cunningham died on Thursday at the age of 28, according to multiple news reports.

The offensive tackle, who last played a game in the NFL in November 2022 as a member of the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton, New Jersey, home Thursday, ESPN reported.

Police forced their way into the home where Cunningham was found deceased.

Clifton police said very little about the scene, other than to say that “foul play is not suspected at this time.”

No cause of death was immediately announced, although the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported the former University of Cincinnati standout’s death was “self-inflicted,” citing a police source.

Cunningham was drafted in the seventh and final round of the 2018 NFL draft and he played his first NFL season for the Arizona Cardinals.

He then spent two seasons with the New England Patriots, playing with Tom Brady during the star’s final season with the franchise.

The Patriots mourned Cunningham’s sudden passing in a post on the team’s X page Friday morning.

“The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham,” the team said. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey’s family, teammates and all who mourn his loss.”

The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey’s family, teammates and all who mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/HPvOs6L8kj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2024

After two seasons in Foxborough, Cunningham signed with the New York Giants, where he played for two seasons.

The Giants also honored the late player in a post on X.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the team said. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates. — New York Giants (@Giants) April 26, 2024

NFL free agent Justin Pugh, who played with Cunningham during their lone season together in Arizona, remembered his late teammate in his own tribute on social media.

He also shared an anecdote about Cunningham to celebrate his character.

WARNING: The following social media post contains language that some may find offensive.

I was in Arizona when we drafted Korey Cunnigham in 2018. He moved onto the NY Giants and was living in NJ this past year. Quick story:

We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn’t on the team which doesn’t happen…ever. Team dinners are for players on… — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) April 26, 2024

“We would invite him to the OL dinner every week even though he wasn’t on the team which doesn’t happen…ever,” Pugh said in a somber tribute to his friend.

“Team dinners are for players on the team only. Except for Korey….solely because he was beloved by all the guys regardless if you knew him or not! He’d tell stories and we’d laugh our a**es off all night.”

Pugh concluded, “Today is a sad day but I’ll always remember the good times and the laughs. Everyone who knew Korey Cunnigham was better for it. The world lost a great soul.”

