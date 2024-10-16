Former NFL Player Gives Washington Post a Fitting Response After Outlet Pesters Him Over Trump Interview

The story never changes: another day, another phony racism scandal from the establishment media.

Fortunately, more and more Americans have awakened to the game and now refuse to play it on the media’s terms.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, former NFL linebacker Will Compton, co-host of Barstool Sports’s “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, delivered a crass-yet-highly-appropriate response to race-baiters from The Washington Post who tried to gin up a controversy over innocuous comments former President Donald Trump made during a recent appearance on the podcast.

“The Washington Post has reached out for comment regarding a remark made during the episode that’s gaining online attention, including from Trump’s opponent in the presidential race,” Compton said in a nearly two-minute clip posted late Tuesday to the social media platform X.

In other words, according to Compton, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as an accessory in promoting the false scandal.

“You already know what they want to do with this thing,” Compton later added.

Indeed we do. Before hearing what Trump said, we already know that Harris and her media allies have twisted or lied about it.

Still, as exhausting as we find the task of perpetually refuting phony racism charges, we must document Trump’s actual words.

The former president’s comments came during a conversation about football.

While discussing the NFL’s new kickoff rule, Compton, who played nine years as a linebacker in the league, including five seasons with the Washington Redskins, since renamed the Commanders, observed that the new rule, designed with player safety in mind, diminished the kickoff’s entertainment value.

Co-host Taylor Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire nine-year career with the Tennessee Titans, agreed.

The general direction of the conversation then inspired Trump to reflect on his own football-playing days.

“I played football, too. I didn’t particularly like it,” the former president said.

When pressed to elaborate, Trump indicated that he once played tight end.

Then came the comment that has Trump-haters fishing for a scandal.

“I could catch the ball good,” the former president recalled. “But I didn’t particularly like having some guy that was lifting weights all day long and came from a bad neighborhood …”

Understandably, Compton and Lewan laughed at the mental picture of a younger Trump shying away from a tough middle linebacker.

“And they were tackling hard,” the former president added before bemoaning his one-time quarterback’s weak arm.

In other words, Trump, Compton and Lewan talked about football like three grown men. And that was literally all the former president said about the intimidating defenders he remembered from his youth.

Readers may view the entire interview in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the one hour and 54 minute mark.

KamalaHQ, an X account that regularly lies about Trump, posted a clip of his remark.

Trump says he didn’t like playing football because he didn’t like “some guy… from a bad neighborhood” tackling him pic.twitter.com/ZpnH7R5zhx — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

Incredibly, the establishment shills at The Washington Post sought comment from Compton.

Tuesday on X, in fact, Compton posted the precise questions he received from someone at the Post.

“For an item on our daily politics page, can Will Compton and Taylor Lewan comment about their interview with Donald Trump” the query began.

The Post’s phony journalist then noted that the co-hosts laughed at the “bad neighborhood” remark.

“Can Compton and Lewan comment on what is amusing about Trump’s remark?” the query concluded.

Please cover my response when you write the article @washingtonpost Anyone in the media, for that matter – feel free to write about what you heard at the end of that video pic.twitter.com/bDa13RZGU3 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 16, 2024

Surely every freedom-loving American recognizes the totalitarian implications of regime media asking why you laughed.

Thus, in his nearly two-minute response video, which began with “We knew that there’d be a reaction,” Compton delivered a two-part reply.

First, he explained that he found it funny because Trump admitted that he did not enjoy getting blasted by physically imposing middle linebackers with rough backgrounds who probably went on to play at major colleges. Who does? Anyone who played football at any level can relate.

Second, Compton understood, as we all do, that the establishment media wanted to infer racism. By “bad neighborhood,” the former president must have meant black players, right?

Never mind that those who actually leap to that unwarranted conclusion qualify as the true racists. Compton knew what to do about it.

As a measure of his respect for The Washington Post, Compton delivered the second part of his reply. He took the phone on which he recorded the video, moved it close to his backside and farted.

BREAKING The @washingtonpost has reached out to Bussin’ With The Boys requesting a comment on why we laughed at a certain remark @realDonaldTrump made during our interview Here’s your comment pic.twitter.com/QFj9LnTRmH — Will Compton (@_willcompton) October 16, 2024

As of Wednesday morning, Compton’s video had more than 3.8 million views.

Undoubtedly, many of those viewers, though they might not express it the same way Compton did, echoed the co-host’s sentiment.

For many years, establishment media scolds got away with cowing people by hurling racism accusations, direct or implied.

Compton’s reaction constitutes the latest piece of evidence that Trump supporters, the most frequent target of media slander, have had enough.

