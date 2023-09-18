Police are searching for former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown after his mother was found dead in a Chicago suburb.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead Saturday in a creek near her home in Maywood, Illinois, according to WMAQ-TV.

Police were searching for her and Sergio Brown, 35, after family members said they could not contact the pair.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday that Myrtle Brown was killed by “multiple injuries due to assault.” The office classified her death as a homicide, according to NBC News.

“Currently the Maywood Police Department is attempting to locate Mr. Sergio Brown,” Maywood police said in a statement.

Brown played safety at Notre Dame, after which he signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent. His seven-year NFL career also included time with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Neighbors were horrified by the news of his mother’s death.

“Myrtle, she was an outstanding woman, and I’m hoping she’s in the right place and she’s with God. Like I said, I never would’ve expected this in a million years. You only watch this on TV. And to know this happened next door, it’s a tragedy,” Carlos Cortez said, according to CBS News.

Cortez, who said he last saw the mother and son Thursday, told reporters that police saw something on his doorbell camera.

“They seen him taking out the trash, and they seen him have a bonfire where he burned all her clothes,” he said.

Cortez said family members told him the former NFL player “wasn’t himself the last few months. He was out of his mind.”

He said police have made calls to the Browns’ house in the past.

“I just hope that the family has closure, and I’ll be praying for them. I hope the family gets through this. And I’ll keep them in mind in my prayers,” he said.

Authorities are searching for former NFL player Sergio Brown after, they say, his mother’s body was found Saturday evening in a creek less than 100 yards from her home. https://t.co/VFmgoI9XQK — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2023

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Nick Brown, Sergio’s brother, wrote about the incident.

“Thank you, everyone, for all of your outreach, help, love and condolences. It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘tough times don’t last’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope,” he wrote.

“Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down,” he said.

“My brother Sergio is still missing,” Brown said. “If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home. People, please don’t approach the property, this is still an ongoing investigation by the Maywood Police Department.







“If you have any information on Sergio’s whereabouts please send them to the Maywood Police Department.”

