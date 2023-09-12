Share
Former NFL All-Pro Adam Jones Arrested En Route to 'Monday Night Football,' Charged with Making Terroristic Threats

 By Richard Moorhead  September 12, 2023 at 7:33am
A former NFL player known for off-the-field problems has landed behind bars again.

Adam “Pacman” Jones was booked into the Boone County Detention Center in Kentucky on Monday morning, according to WKRC-TV.

The former Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals defensive back landed behind bars following an altercation with airline employees at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Jones is facing charges of alcohol-related intoxication, disorderly conduct, and making terroristic threats.

Jones recounted his side of the story in an interview with local media as he departed the jail facility on Monday.

The former All-Pro cornerback stated that he had been traveling to New York for Monday night’s game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, before a dispute over a charger escalated.

Jones disputed law enforcement’s account of him being intoxicated — indicating that the flight had been slated for a 6:30 a.m. departure.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Are you watching the NFL this year?

“I paid for two seats myself to go to Monday night — and had a conversation with a stewardess, a man, about the charger, the plug wasn’t working,” Jones explained.

“It went from a whole thing from moving me somewhere else to, ‘Oh, if we move you, we’ve got to stop the whole plane.'”

Jones further attacked the media for what he called inaccuracy in reporting.

“We keep reporting bull****, that’s what y’all need to do.”

“Let’s report the facts! You say I’m drunk. I’m not f****** drunk.”

“Then you say, oh, I threatened whoever you said I threatened.”

“I’m going to stand for what I stand for… Which is respect, honesty, and I’m walking my walk,” Jones said.

“I’m wrong for telling the flight attendant that the charger is not working for the seat because I need my iPad to work when I get to New York?”

Jones appeared in a video he filmed at an airport earlier in the day.

WARNING: The following posts contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

The former player went on to threaten a lawsuit against American Airlines.

The retired defensive back has a lengthy history of arrests and off-the-field problems going back to his college playing days, as detailed by the Denver-based news site Westword in 2018.

Richard Moorhead
