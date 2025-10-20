Former NFL All-Pro Dies at Age 36 After 'Brief Struggle' with Police

Former NFL running back Doug Martin died after what authorities described as a “brief struggle” with police in Oakland, California, over the weekend. He was 36.

The East Bay Times reported that Martin’s death occurred while he was in police custody following a 4:15 a.m. call Saturday about a possible home break-in near the Oakland Zoo.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as Martin, inside the home and reportedly suffering a “medical emergency.”

A brief struggle ensued as officers attempted to detain him, and Martin reportedly became unresponsive soon after.

He was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, where he was pronounced shortly after.

The NFL family mourns the loss of Doug Martin. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/wewX7soP6B — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” his family said in a statement. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed.”

The cause of death remains under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The officers involved in Martin’s arrest have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

KTVU-TV reported that the department received two calls over the incident involving the former star.

One call for a suspected break-in was made and another was placed about a person experiencing a medical emergency.

The police department has not said why Martin was being detained or provided details about the nature of the emergency.

Martin was a California native and former Boise State standout who became one of the program’s most celebrated players.

He was selected 31st overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went on to play seven seasons in the league.

During his career, Martin rushed for 5,356 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 148 passes for 1,207 yards and two more scores.

He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2015 after rushing for 1,402 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Martin finished his career with the Oakland Raiders, where he played his final season in 2018.

At Boise State, he rushed for 3,435 yards and scored 48 touchdowns, ranking among the school’s all-time greats.

Martin was born in Oakland and raised in Stockton, where he attended St. Mary’s High School before going on to Boise State.

