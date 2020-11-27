Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch is making headlines again with his kind deeds. For nine years, Lynch has been assisting local youth through his organization Fam 1st Family Foundation based in Oakland, California.

“Founded in 2011, the Fam 1st Family Foundation was established to ensure that youth from Oakland, California were provided with opportunities to expand their horizons through sports and family support services,” the foundation’s website reads.

“Since the inception the Fam 1st Family has served youth around the world. Using sports as a metaphor for life emphasizing adaptability, resilience and determination.”

The foundation has a tradition of handing out turkeys to needy families in November, ensuring that many will get their turkey dinners.

“Good day FB Fam, We are still having our annual giveaway of turkeys (November 21 2020),” the Fam 1st Family Foundation posted on Nov. 16.

“We know now more than ever this is needed. We are limited to just turkeys this year. Please sign up on our website (www.fam1stfamilyfoundation.org) and share with others who may also be in need.”

“One turkey per household. Please select one time slot to pick up as we are trying to create the safest enviornment possible. Identification and Mask are mandatory (other PPE is suggested).”

On Monday, Lynch was far from the West Coast but was still in a blessing mood. With the help of Young’s Fish Market, Barefoot League Hawaii, Tamura Super Market and fellow former NFL player Chad Owens, he handed out even more turkeys.

Video of the giveaway shows Lynch walking between cars stopped at a light, handing out free birds with abandon.

They picked a spot close to Aloha Stadium in Central Oahu. Starting at about 10:30 a.m., they handed out a total of 200 turkeys to unsuspecting drivers.

“First of all, we are blessed, you know, Beast Mode himself, Marshawn Lynch, along with his foundation Fam 1st Family Foundation, is out here donating 200 turkeys to anyone and everyone that wants to come through, so 200 turkeys, man, that’s huge,” Owens said, according to Hawaii News Now. “So I’m just here to help assist and support Marshawn in his wanting to give this Thanksgiving season.”

“As you can see we’ve got a lot of support out here today, and I think especially during this time, right, it’s a lot of negativity going on as you all know. We don’t have to speak on it but I think people want more positivity, people need more positivity and Thanksgiving is the time to give and that’s what we’re out here doing, we’re giving.

“He does this in Oakland and he definitely wants to help support this community and that’s what I’m saying, you know, he’s not even from here, but, you know, I know he resides here at some times throughout the year and he loves it here and he loves the people so for that reason alone, you know, I jumped all over it.”

