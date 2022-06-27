Share
Sports
News

Former NFL Star: Kaepernick's Comeback Workout Was a 'Disaster'

 By Jack Davis  June 27, 2022 at 6:45am
Share

Although happy talk filled the air after Colin Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in late May, a month after the workout, there is no buzz over any imminent deal.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp thinks he knows the reason and last week shared his conclusion that the workout was a “disaster,” according to Fox News.

Kaepernick, 34, has not played in the NFL since his 2016-17 season with the San Francisco 49ers when he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest.

After the May workout, ESPN reported that the Raiders considered the performance a positive, and that Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning stood out.

In an interview Tuesday with the urban news site VladTV, Sapp said he heard a very different story.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot

And, he said, the fact that no video has been publicized makes him suspicious about how well it supposedly went.

“I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man,” Sapp said

“We live in a world right now where you could put a drone out. It’s not like they could stop you,” he said.

Related:
Woke Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Adds to Subway's Failure in 2021, Over 1,000 Stores Close Amid Backlash

“They not gonna stop the workout if someone has a drone up there,” he said.

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley attempted to pour cold water on Sapp’s allegations, according to NBC.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach,” Nalley said.

Do you think Colin Kaepernick will return to play in the NFL?

“I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same,” he said.

“I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team,” he said.

Kaepernick has claimed that the NFL is punishing him for his protests against racial inequality. He held an open workout in 2019, but had no takers.

Lost in the debate over what he can do is the fact that in 2015, he was benched after lackluster play, as noted by Sports Illustrated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Voters Who Delivered Biden Victory in 2020 Now Registering for GOP in Massive Numbers
Woman's Death Was a Total Mystery, Then Police Checked the Last Photo She Took
Former NFL Star: Kaepernick's Comeback Workout Was a 'Disaster'
SD Gov Noem Slams Biden, Defends Closing Deadly Loophole That Allows On-Demand Abortions in People's Homes
Biological Man Enters Skateboarding Contest as Transgender, Look What He Did to Pre-Teen Girl Competitors
See more...

Conversation