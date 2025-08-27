Former NFL Star QB Jay Cutler Agrees to Report to Jail in Drunk Driving Case

Former NFL star quarterback Jay Cutler will be going to jail as part of a plea deal over an October 2024 accident in which he was charged with driving drunk.

A Williamson County, Tennessee, judge accepted a guilty plea Tuesday morning, according to WSMV-TV.

Cutler must pay a $350 fine and serve four days at the Williamson County Jail, with his sentence slated to begin on Sept. 29.

Cutler will be on unsupervised probation for one year and has to attend a DUI safety class. His Tennessee license was revoked.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a gun while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care, and implied consent.

The implied consent violation concerns a law that drivers submit to a blood or breath test when asked to by law enforcement, according to TMZ.

When Cutler was arrested, police found a loaded Glock pistol in the center console of his truck, WSMV-TV reported.

Under the deal, the weapon possession charge was dismissed, but Cutler agreed to “forfeit” the gun.

The accident took place when the driver of a GMC vehicle said he was rear-ended by a white Dodge Ram, according to WSMV.

The driver said that the driver of the other vehicle attempted to flee and also offered him $2,000 not to report the incident to police, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said that Cutler denied striking the GMC, which had a dent in the rear. No damage was visible on Cutler’s vehicle due to a winch mounted at its front, police said.

“During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol,” the release stated, according to ABC.

“Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant,” the release said.

The Denver Broncos drafted Cutler in 2006, according to ESPN.

Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2009. He played for the Bears through 2016 and is the team’s all-time passing leader. Cutler’s final year in the NFL was 2017, when he played for the Miami Dolphins.

