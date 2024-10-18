Former NFL Star QB Jay Cutler Arrested, Faces Multiple Charges After Shocking Incident

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday night after a collision led to DUI charges.

Franklin police reported that they were called to an accident that took place in Williamson County at about 5 p.m., according to ESPN.

The driver of a GMC told police he was rear-ended by a white Dodge Ram, according to WSMV-TV.

The driver said that the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee and also offered him $2,000 not to report the incident to police, according to the arrest affidavit.

Just In: Former Vandy and NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Franklin Thursday night for DUI, other charges pic.twitter.com/vHILSqoDwk — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) October 18, 2024

The affidavit said that Cutler denied striking the GMC, which had a dent in the rear.

No damage was visible on Cutler’s vehicle due to a winch mounted at its front, police said.

“During their conversation with Cutler, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol,” the release stated, according to ESPN.

“Cutler was also slurring his words and had blood shot eyes. Cutler refused field sobriety tests and was taken to a local hospital where a blood sample was obtained through a blood search warrant,” the release said.

Police searched the vehicle Cutler was driving.

During the search, Franklin police reported that they found a rifle, and a loaded Glock pistol was found in the center console, according to WSMV.

Cutler, 41, was arrested at about 7 p.m. and released about 10 p.m.

Cutler was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a gun while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care, and implied consent.

The implied consent violation concerns a law that drivers submit to a blood or breath test when asked to by law enforcement, according to TMZ.

Cutler was released on $5,000 bond.

Cutler began his career with the Denver Broncos, but played most of his time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He ended his career with the Miami Dolphins.

During his NFL career, which spanned 12 seasons, Cutler passed for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns, according to Fox News.

