Former Nikki Haley Allies Come Out Swinging on Eve of South Carolina Primary: 'She Abandoned Us'

According to the conventional political wisdom, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley should be looking forward to a boost to her campaign in the state’s Republican primary Saturday.

According to recent polling, however, she’s going to lose her home state to former President Donald Trump by 20 points — or maybe more.

According to “more than a dozen GOP operatives” interviewed by Politico, Haley has only herself to blame for what’s looking like a home state loss of embarrassing proportions.

The RealClearPolitics average of South Carolina polls has Trump over the state’s former governor by 25.3 points. In fact, looking at the 10 polls from 2024 listed on the page, Trump wins each handily, never beating Haley by fewer than 22 points.

Politico said that that was the result of Haley having “largely ignored the state’s grassroots activists,” basing their conclusion on those 12-plus interviews.

Trump may be defeating Haley in her own state, the outlet noted, but she’s also been defeating herself through her inattention to South Carolina’s GOP faithful in favor of national politics.

“Her campaign has totally overlooked the people who helped put her in the governor’s mansion,” Nate Leupp, a former Greenville Republican Party leader, told Politico, though he conceded that Haley probably wasn’t getting the credit she deserved for her time as the state’s chief executive.

“[M]ost grassroots Republicans at this point are being brutal right now and I think a little unfairly brutal” to Haley, Leupp added, saying that some South Carolina Republicans were choosing to ignore “all her accomplishments” from her time in the governor’s mansion.

Other former GOP officials agreed that Haley hadn’t spent enough time or effort maintaining relationships with South Carolina Republicans.

Should Nikki Haley drop out? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (376 Votes) No: 2% (9 Votes)

“We didn’t abandon her,” Allen Olson, formerly the head of the Columbia Tea Party — and formerly supportive of Haley — told Politico. “She abandoned us.”

Haley’s former deputy chief of staff, Rob Godfrey, had a slightly more nuanced take on Haley’s expected poor performance in Saturday’s voting, though he’s so far remained neutral in the Republican primary.

Conservatives in South Carolina, he told Politico, still “know her, like her and look back on her governorship with fondness.”

“But they also have grown comfortable, and, in fact, like Donald Trump as the national party leader,” he added.

Godfrey also said that one of Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to “[weaponize] anger and emotion against political opponents” — has served him well in this campaign, in which Godfrey has seen “an angrier party base than anyone saw during the rise of the tea party.”

Haley’s strategy in the state has been to drive higher turnout by focusing on getting Republicans to the polls Saturday who would likely vote Republican in November but typically sit out the primary.

“Anyone who knows Nikki knows she’s always been the conservative outsider,” Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas told Politico. “Nikki’s working hard to earn every vote and fighting for the 70 percent of Americans who don’t want another Biden-Trump matchup.”

But that’s not the Haley Olson sees when he looks at her now.

“She started going too far to the establishment, so to speak,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.