Share
News

Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to Be Arrested: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 28, 2021 at 1:46pm
Share

Former New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will likely be charged with a misdemeanor and arrested next week regarding an alleged groping charge involving a former staff member, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post first reported the news Thursday that followed a probe by Albany County District Attorney David Soars.

“Cuomo’s looming arrest is believed to be the reason that Attorney General Letitia James decided to tell a key union leader on Wednesday that she’ll launch a campaign for governor ‘shortly,’” the report said.

An August report said Cuomo had been accused of harassing 11 women, including nine state workers. The governor resigned shortly after the report was released.

Even during his resignation, however, Cuomo did not admit any wrongdoing.

Trending:
Watch: The Bizarre Gaffe Biden Had in the Middle of His Speech That Everyone Missed

Now the disgraced governor may be forced to prove his innocence in a court of law.

The Albany County Criminal Court issued a criminal summons for Cuomo with charges of “forcible touching,” a Class A misdemeanor, a court clerk told New York Focus.

The clerk said that the local sheriff’s department filed the charges.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department would not comment on the matter.

Should Andrew Cuomo be arrested?

“We have no comment for that at this time,” a sheriff’s department representative told the outlet. “We are not confirming or denying.”

Cuomo faced the barrage of sexual harassment allegations after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The three-term governor’s resignation was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment.

Investigators said he subjected women to unwanted kisses; groped their breasts or buttocks or otherwise touched them inappropriately; made insinuating remarks about their looks and their sex lives; and created a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a 62-year-old Democrat and former member of Congress from the Buffalo area, became the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold the post.

Related:
Federal Judge Rules Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Must Be Allowed

The string of accusations that spelled the governor’s downfall began to unfold in news reports last December and continued for months.

Cuomo called some of the allegations fabricated, forcefully denying he touched anyone inappropriately.

However, the governor acknowledged making some aides uncomfortable with comments he said he intended as playful, and he apologized for some of his behavior.

He portrayed some of the encounters as misunderstandings attributable to “generational or cultural” differences, a reference, in part, to his upbringing in an affectionate Italian-American family.

As a defiant Cuomo clung to office, state lawmakers launched an impeachment investigation, and nearly the entire Democratic establishment in New York deserted him — not only over the accusations but also because of the discovery that his administration had concealed thousands of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home patients.

The harassment investigation ordered up by the attorney general and conducted by outside lawyers corroborated the women’s accounts and added new ones.

The release of the report left the governor with some of his most loyal supporters abandoning him and President Joe Biden joining those who called on him to resign.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Biden Moves to End 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Despite Raging Border Crisis
Anti-Trump GOP Rep Announces He's Leaving Congress
Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Off on 'Stupid' New Biden Plan That Sees Migrants 'Paid for Breaking the Law'
Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to Be Arrested: Report
Facebook Just Officially Changed Its Name
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.