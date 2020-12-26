Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Former NY Politician Who Dodged Jail Sentencing Found Limping on Roadside in Ohio

By Jack Davis
Published December 26, 2020 at 7:54am
P Share Print

Twenty-three years after a former New York state town official failed to show up for sentencing on a gun charge, he was discovered by accident and later arrested in Ohio.

William Jones, 71, had been the town supervisor of Mentz, according to Syracuse.com.

Mentz is a town located in the Finger Lakes region of western New York.

In 1996, he spent eight months in prison after being convicted on a charge of official misconduct.

According to the New York Post, Jones had disappeared for a short time before starting that sentence.

TRENDING: Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone

But Jones soon ran afoul of the law even after he served his sentence.

“He was charged in a separate incident in 1997 with Criminal Sale of a firearm after he refused to relinquish his pistol permit and 8 handguns when his pistol permit was suspended by County Court Judge Peter Corning,” Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck posted Tuesday on his department’s Facebook page.

“Jones sold the guns instead. Jones was convicted on the Criminal Sale of a Firearm change and was out on $20,000 bail when he failed to appear for his sentencing,” he wrote.

Do you think it is possible to truly disappear in today's day and age?

On Dec. 20, a patrol officer in Waverly, Ohio, saw a man limping down a road and took him to the hospital.

Waverly is about 30 miles north of Ohio’s border with Kentucky.

“He brought him to a local hospital but became concerned when the man did not have any photo identification and was unable to properly identify himself,” Schenk wrote.

“Eventually the officer was able to get enough information to be able to determine that the man was William Jones, Wanted out of New York State.”

Schenk said there were parts of the story police have yet to fill in.

RELATED: NYC Bridge Closed; Crazy Video Showed Why It Was the Right Decision

“He has been living in Ohio for an [undetermined] amount of time under [an] assumed identity,” Schenk said.

“The Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office is arranging for Jones’ return to Cayuga County to be sentenced on his outstanding conviction,” he wrote.

The sheriff said the investigation is still ongoing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Nashville Mayor Slammed for Chuckling While Talking About Christmas Explosion
Report: Person of Interest Identified in Nashville Bombing, FBI on Scene at Home in Tennessee Capital Neighborhood
IED Took Marine's Legs, After 13 Years of Perseverance He's Officially Sworn in as a Police Officer
Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone
Trump Eviscerates Congress' $740 Billion Bill: 'A Gift to China'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×