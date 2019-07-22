SECTIONS
Former Obama Admin Attorney Forced To Apologize After False Claim About Fox News

By Jack Davis
Published July 22, 2019 at 8:59am
A former U.S. attorney who held her post in the Obama administration beat a Twitter retreat Sunday after claiming that Fox News would not show former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony before two House committees.

“Fox isn’t showing Mueller’s testimony Wednesday. Trump is afraid of what will happen if his base gets to hear Mueller’s testimony for themselves,” Joyce White Vance tweeted.

Mueller, who initially said in May that he had nothing further to say about his investigation into allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016, will appear before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on Wednesday.

Although Mueller’s report cleared the Trump campaign of any collusion with Russia, it did not definitively address the issue of whether President Donald Trump obstructed the probe, which Trump adamantly opposed and often publicly labeled a “witch hunt.”

Democrats who control the House have sought to use Mueller’s report as the foundation for investigating Trump.

Mueller will testify Wednesday with most networks planning saturation coverage.

Vance, 58, who was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017, eventually tweeted that her first comment — which she deleted — was something resembling an attempt at humor.

“Y’all, a kind friend pointed out my goofy sense of humor doesn’t always translate onto Twitter. I know most of you get the irony by now. It will be interesting to see Fox’s coverage in light of Trump’s statement he won’t be watching the hearing,” she tweeted.

Do you think Robert Mueller should testify?

On Friday, Trump told reporters he would not watch Mueller’s testimony, according to a White House media pool report.

“Let me tell you: They had an impeachment vote the other day. Just a big waste of time. It’s a disgrace. No other President should ever have to go through it. And the vote was a totally lopsided vote with many Democrats voting in favor,” Trump said.

“As far as I’m concerned, they already took their impeachment vote. And the impeachment vote was so lopsided, it was a — it was a massive victory. And you know what? At some point, they have to stop playing games because they’re just playing games.

“No, I won’t be watching Muller,” Trump said.

Vance later explained the deletion.

“I’ve deleted an earlier tweet I intended ironically, but that some took as factual regarding Fox news coverage of Mueller’s testimony. My apologies to anyone I confused. I don’t like to delete tweets but that seems a better course than unintentionally misinforming people,” she tweeted.

Trump on Monday continued his criticism of Mueller and Democrats’ plan to trot him out on Wednesday.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!” Trump tweeted.

“But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity, and why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them(this is Illegal)?”

Although Democrats will be focused on what Mueller might say about Trump, Republicans have a different focus.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wants to know how such a biased probe was ever launched, USA Today reported.

“I tend to think that the more productive endeavor is to figure out why in the heck the president was falsely accused for two years,” Gaetz said, saying that opposition research tainted by Russia led to and field the probe. “How did all of that function as a basis to divide and distract us?”

