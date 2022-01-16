Share
News

Former Obama Adviser Pleads Guilty to Stealing Hundreds of Thousands from Americans

 By Jack Davis  January 16, 2022 at 8:25am
Share

A former member of the Obama White House has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from a network of charter schools he helped to found.

“Seth Andrew, a former White House adviser, admitted today to devising a scheme to steal from the very same schools he helped create. Andrew now faces time in federal prison for abusing his position and robbing those he promised to help,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Friday, according to a Justice Department news release.

Andrew pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud before United States District Judge John P. Cronan, in Manhattan federal court. He will be sentenced on April 14 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Trending:
Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Drops Shocking Claim About Maxwell and Epstein

In 2005, Andrew helped found “School Network-1,” a group of New York City charter schools. In 2013, he moved to the U.S. Department of Education and later to the Obama White House as a senior adviser in the Office of Educational Technology.

Although in January 2017 he ended his affiliation with School Network-1, in March 2019 Andrew withdrew money from escrow accounts the school network had been required to maintain — and which were supposed to be accessed only if the school dissolved.

He is accused of closing two escrow accounts that totaled just over $140,000, getting checks for the money that was in those accounts, then opening an account at another bank. The Justice Department said he misrepresented himself as “a ‘Key Executive with Control of’ School Network-1 Charter School and supported that misrepresentation with emails” sent to an employee of the bank.

Once that account opened, he deposited the two checks he had secured by closing the escrow accounts.

Is this what Obama's ethics were all about?

On October 17, 2019, he closed a third escrow account, received a check for over $75,000 and deposited that money into an account he opened at yet another bank.

In November 2019, Andrew is accused of putting all the money in one account, which he later rolled over into a certificate of deposit.  He moved the certificate of deposit funds, after the certificate matured, into the account of an organization he controlled.

As part of his guilty plea, Andrew has said he will repay the funds to the Charter School Network.

Prosecutors said last year that Andrew used the money to get a lower interest rate on a mortgage when he bought a Manhattan apartment for $2 million,  according to The New York Times.

“I am truly sorry for what I have done,” Andrew said in court Friday, according to Fox News.

Related:
Obama's Ambassador to Afghanistan Blasts Biden's Withdrawal, Calls It a 'Stain' on Our National Honor

“What I did was wrong, and I deeply regret my actions. And, as I stand before you today, I have tremendous remorse for the impact it has had on the schools, the alumni and my own family,” he continued.

The Times reported that in a statement on Friday, Democracy Prep, a charter school founded by Andrew, said: “We are glad that this sad chapter is over and thankful to the authorities for their hard work on this case.”

In a letter to parents, Natasha Trivers, the chief executive of Democracy Prep Public Schools, said the crime was at variance with the school’s values.

“His alleged actions are a profound betrayal of all that we stand for and to you and your children, the scholars and families that we serve,” Trivers wrote, according to the Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN Hires Ex-Con Who Says Hospitals Should Have the Right to Refuse Treatment for the Unvaccinated
Supreme Court Announces It Will Hear Controversial Christian Flag Case
Huge 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Buzz Near Earth on Tuesday
Federal Appeals Court Delivers Big Win for Pro-Life Movement, Allows Texas Abortion Law to Remain in Effect
YouTube Kicks Bongino Off Platform for Anti-Mask Stance; Same Day, CDC Updates Its Masking Guidance
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!