CNN commentator Van Jones is publicly recommending that “uninspiring, fragile” Joe Biden should lock down in his basement during the 2024 election cycle.

During an establishment media roundtable on the ratings-challenged news channel, the subtext of which was liberal anxiety over a second Donald Trump presidency, the former Obama administration “green jobs czar” suggested that Biden should default back to his limited-carbon-footprint 2020 campaign strategy.

Instead, he should let acolytes do the talking.

“If I were Biden, I would stay hidden, and I’ll tell you why. He doesn’t inspire confidence, and he’s not a great messenger for himself,” Van Jones said on Tuesday night when the panel was metaphorical handwringing over Trump’s New Hampshire primary win.

In a departure from reality, Jones, went on to praise Biden’s handling of the economy — this despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in America prompted by Democrat’s big-spending legislation and hostility to domestic energy independence.

“He has done a tremendous job for this economy. Union members, union leaders have — are racking up win after win. They should be put forward. There are clean-energy executives in red states that are putting people to work,” the far-left activist claimed.

Even CNN’s Van Jones is telling Biden to stay in the basement. “If I were Biden, I would stay hidden. He doesn’t inspire confidence. He’s not a great messenger for himself.” pic.twitter.com/mvSXRTqyBh — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 24, 2024

In a somewhat more rational assertion, Jones seemed to acknowledge that Biden is not up to the job of campaigning, although still harping on the odd economy claim.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (1 Votes) No: 97% (34 Votes)

“There’s something wrong with this campaign where we are somehow expecting Joe Biden — frankly, he hid during the last campaign — to just somehow come out and be Flash Gordon and save his own campaign. The people who are benefiting from the Biden economy — and they exist — should be empowered to speak.”

Former Obama campaign guru David Axelrod prompted Jones remarks by likening the upcoming campaign to rhetorical “trench warfare.”

Although the presumptive nominees of both parties are roughly in the same age bracket, the difference in vitality between the two men couldn’t be more stark.

As a follow-up to 2016, high-energy President Trump barnstormed tirelessly across the country in 2020, while Biden mostly chilled out in his Delaware mansion.

As the incumbent, Biden often appears unable to speak, walk, or process his surroundings.

With worries about electability, various Democrats and some of their friends in corporate news outlets have passive-aggressively implied that Biden should retire at the end of his current term, which appears to be an acknowledgement that Biden’s public appearances damage his re-election chances.

For what it’s worth, a New York Times/Siena College poll of about 3,600 registered voters between Oct. 22 – Nov. 3 found that 71 percent of those surveyed thought that Biden, 81, is too old to be president; almost two thirds concluded that he lacks the mental sharpness to get the job done.

As the POTUS, he is functioning more or less like a rubber-stamping absentee landlord, with Obama holdovers actually setting the agenda.

Given Biden’s cognitive challenges, rumors have emerged that the Democratic hierarchy might replace Biden with Michelle Obama at their convention, thus allowing the party to bypass Vice President Kamala Harris while still placating its identity politics cohort.

Elsewhere during the segment, while damning former President Trump with faint praise, as the adage goes, Van Jones warned his liberal colleagues on the set (which included “conservative” political analyst Scott Jennings), and by extension progressives around the country, that the GOP is “not afraid” of running against “fragile” Biden.

“Part of what we’re looking at as Trump’s strength, his resilience, is really a reflection of Biden’s fragility,” Jones asserted.

Van Jones tries to warn his fellow Democrats that they’re putting up an incredibly weak candidate.

“Trump’s strength, his resilience is really a reflection of Biden’s fragility. Republicans are not afraid of Joe Biden…even with 978 felonies he’s still neck and neck with Biden.” pic.twitter.com/iLRJnwGeBi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 24, 2024



Last summer, Jones was reportedly forced out from the board of a Jeff Bezos-funded, woke nonprofit called Dream.org that Jones founded over disagreements with other board members, as well as financial issues.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.