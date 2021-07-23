Former Obama Doc: 'Serious Stuff Going On' with Biden Will Soon Lead to Resignation or 25th Amendment

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson sounded alarm bells Thursday night over the mental condition of President Joe Biden.

Jackson was a White House doctor during the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump before he entered the political sphere and was elected last year as a Republican congressman from Texas. Jackson was interviewed Thursday on the Fox News show “Hannity” concerning Biden’s appearance at a Wednesday night town hall event.

Jackson said Biden’s performance only buttressed the congressman’s concerns that the president’s mental acuity is fading fast.

“Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!” Jackson tweeted as he shared a video of his segment on “Hannity.”

“I’ve been saying this from the very beginning. I’ve been saying that something’s going on here. I was saying this when he was candidate Joe Biden, and I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse,” he said.

“And guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” he said.

“And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from — you know, telling people we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on to now saying, hey, what — what is happening right now?” he said.

Jackson noted that Trump took and passed a cognitive test to appease critics, but Biden — with far greater concerns being bandied about — gets a free ride.

“Where — where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?” he said.

“There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know I think that he’s either going to — he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now,” Jackson said. The 25th Amendment allows for the removal — via his Cabinet officials — of a president who cannot carry out the functions of the office.

Jackson said those closest to Biden must be wondering what to do about the president’s decline.

“There’s some serious stuff going on right now and if they do that, it’ll be the president’s Cabinet that initiates that. And if you’ve got to imagine if you’re a Cabinet member right now, if you’re the president of secretary of defense or secretary of treasury or his attorney general, you have to be looking at him right now and thinking to yourself like, ‘What is going on? Can I take direction from this man right now?'” he said.

Jackson said that concerns about Biden’s mental state that have been expressed from the right are being shared across the political spectrum.

“And I think that’s going to start happening pretty soon. I think there’s going to be some serious pushback from the White House and from the left to do something about what’s going on. Because you mentioned in your opening, this is a national security issue at this point, Sean. It really is,” he said, speaking to host Sean Hannity.

During the segment, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller shared his concerns about Biden’s performance at the town hall.

“Anybody watching that town hall last night, and as you mentioned not many were, can see that his cognitive situation is deteriorating rather rapidly, and that is deeply alarming to all Americans,” he said.

Biden’s mental condition “has real policy implications for our country. Who’s making decisions about COVID? Who’s making decisions about the border? Who’s making decisions about Russia and the Nord Stream pipeline? Because, clearly, it is not Joe Biden,” Miller said.

After Hannity spoke about grading Biden’s performance six months into his presidency, Jackson interjected, “We don’t know if we’re even grading Joe Biden for crying out loud.”

“And I’ll tell you right now, we’re not the only ones watching this. Our adversaries overseas, they are watching this closely. They are watching every single thing he does,” he said.

“If someone out there is planning to take advantage of the United States anytime in the near future, they got to be looking at what’s going on in the Joe Biden administration right now and thinking that it is a perfect time to come after us.

“And that’s what scares me, and I think that we really need to be worried about that right now. We need somebody who will inspire confidence in the American people and inspire the right level of fear and pause in our adversaries, and we do not have that man in the White House right now,” Jackson said.

