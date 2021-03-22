Former Obama WH Doc: Biden 'Hiding' from Public Is 'Major Red Flag,' Something Isn't Right

Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has joined a growing legion of Americans (and medical experts) who are gravely concerned about the physical and mental health of President Joe Biden.
Jackson — a retired Navy rear admiral who now represents Texas as a Republican congressman — sounded the alarm on Sunday when he said Biden’s lack of public appearances is a “MAJOR red flag” signaling that something is seriously wrong with the 78-year-old career politician. Biden has yet to hold a formal news conference as president.
“I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents,” Jackson tweeted. “I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job.
“I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”
— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 21, 2021
Jackson made the remarks two days after Biden tripped three times while walking up the staircase of Air Force One.
Keep in mind that he was previously vice president for eight years, so he has walked up those same steps numerous times before. It’s not as if he’s unfamiliar with those stairs.
The White House comically blamed the wind for Biden’s blunder, but the sad imagery of a septuagenarian stumbling helplessly as cameras rolled ignited a worldwide feeding frenzy.
.@joeBiden mocked #PresidentTrump for carefully walking down a steep, slick ramp with no railing, & then he falls 3 times climbing the safest staircase is the world in a rare trip outside of the WhiteHouse. #bidenFail #illegitimateJoe #BidenFalls #bidenFall #biden #karma #maga pic.twitter.com/YCuMnK2rFg
— TxGuy2020 (@TxGuy2020) March 19, 2021
While the liberal American media tried to downplay Biden’s epic stumble, the British and other international press headlined it (as they should, since he’s supposed to be the “leader of the free world”).
Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/Y6uJ6kEPVx
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 20, 2021
Jackson is not the only physician who has expressed concern about Biden’s mental and physical fitness.
He echoed the sentiments of Dr. David Scheiner, who was Obama’s personal physician for 22 years.
After reviewing Biden’s health records in 2019, Scheiner concluded that the “frail” Democrat is “not a healthy guy.”
The physician also warned that Biden is at risk for deadly strokes because of his history of life-threatening aneurysms.
“He’s not a healthy guy,” Scheiner told the Washington Examiner. “Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”
Similarly, Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week that Biden’s apparently declining cognitive health should worry all Americans.
“I’m not the only one that’s raising this question, about him not having any press conferences, about how just yesterday he was calling Vice President Harris ‘President Harris.’ He has done that several times,” Siegel said.
The somber symbolism of a weak president will embolden America’s enemies, both foreign and domestic.
This endangers U.S. national security as well as the safety of all its allies around the world.
NEW – “I wish you good health,” Putin responds to Biden after the US president called the Russian president a “killer.”pic.twitter.com/SUqxA3c5LF
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 18, 2021
Is Biden’s dystopian America what Democrats really wanted? It sure seems like it.
