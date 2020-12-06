Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson has issued a dire prediction about the health of presumptive potential President-elect Joe Biden and the likely installation of Biden’s running mate, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, as president.

Jackson joined the White House medical unit during the administration of former President George W. Bush. He served as a White House physician throughout the administration of former President Barack Obama, and through part of the administration of President Donald Trump. Jackson was elected to the House of Representatives last month as a Republican.

During SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Saturday,” Jackson discussed the injury suffered by Biden which has been reported as a fracture of his right foot suffered when Biden tried to chase his dog after getting out of the shower, according to Breitbart.

“Anybody can slip and fall, obviously. I actually broke my ankle during the campaign … but here’s the issue: I still maintain that something is going on with Joe Biden’s health. You can look back at what he previously looked like early on in the campaign,” Jackson said.

Jackson voiced the thought that Biden, 78, could be “medicated at this point.”

“He’s got good days. He’s got bad days,” Jackson said. “I think he’s in a transition period right now where he’s developing some early cognitive issues that are just age-related, and I don’t think it’s gonna be good to be commander in chief in that situation.”

Jackson said an ailing president could be a recipe for disaster.

“God forbid he becomes our president,” he added. “I’m a firm believer that if he gets in, he won’t be there for more than a year before something comes up and they have to remove him from office and Kamala Harris is our president.”

He said that such a transition might not simply be an unplanned event, saying that putting Harris in the White House to replace Biden might well have been the “grand plan from the beginning,” as “soon as they realized they were stuck with him as their candidate.”

“I have no confidence in his cognitive or physical ability to serve as our commander in chief and our head of state,” Jackson said. “He doesn’t have the cognitive resources or the physical stamina, in my mind, to do this job.”

Prior to the election, Jackson issued warnings about Biden’s health, according to the New York Post.

“I’m pretty familiar with what it takes both physically and cognitively to do that job and what the demands of that job are,” he had said in October.

“I’ve watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I am concerned and convinced that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander-in-chief and our head of state,.”

“I’m not trying to remotely diagnose him with anything,” he said. “I’ve not accused him of having Alzheimer’s or anything of that nature.”

Jackson said Biden’s longtime history of inappropriate remarks was not the same as what took place during the campaign.

“They’re not the typical gaffes. He routinely gets in the middle of a thought and then loses his train of thought and then he can’t recalibrate where he’s at. He’s actually having a lot of trouble recently articulating words,” he said.

Jackson said the anger Biden showed when he lost his place is a symptom of something deeper.

“As a physician, I can tell you that’s a mechanism that folks that are having cognitive difficulties use to move on and to get out of a situation,” he claimed.

“This is a demanding job from a cognitive standpoint, you have to be locked on, you have to be articulate, you have to process lots and lots of information and multitask,” Jackson said.

“And right now he’s having a really extreme time just focusing on the one task at hand that he has when he stands up in front of voters and tries to explain something,” he added.

