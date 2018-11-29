Former Shell President Fires Back After Obama Claims Responsibility for Oil Boom

Former president of Shell Oil, John Hofmeister, said former President Barack Obama had nothing to do with America’s increased oil production and actually frustrated many areas of the energy sector.

Obama claimed he was responsible for America’s recent oil boom during an event hosted by Rice University’s Baker Institute on Tuesday night.

Hofmeister challenged his assessment.

“American energy production — You wouldn’t always know it but it went up every year I was president,” Obama said.

“That whole, suddenly America’s like the biggest oil producer and the biggest gas — that was me, people.”

“The facts are the facts. And, yes, the production did increase throughout his term,” Hofmeister said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

“But, frankly, he had nothing to do with it.”

“This was production in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado — North Dakota in particular. And these were all state decisions made with industry applications for permits. The federal government had no role.”

Hofmeister said Obama opposed the energy industry at every turn with his actions against offshore drilling and his handling of the Keystone Pipeline.

“If anything, he was trying to frustrate the efforts by taking federal lands off of the availability list — Putting them just, no more drilling (sic). He shut down the Gulf of Mexico for a period of six months,” he said.

Obama suggesting he is responsible for our oil & energy boom is absurd. His policies strangled the industry and harmed energy jobs. States like Texas and our innovators are the backbone & driving force behind US energy growth. https://t.co/rgfnTGmVg2 — Kevin Brady for Congress (@bradyfortexas) November 29, 2018

“(He) changed the regulations from an average of 60 to 80 pages per permit to 600 to 800 pages per permit. He also never approved the Keystone XL peep line after dangling all the potential customers for 8 years. And it was in the 8th year when he said no Keystone Pipeline.”

“I would say that he was not a leader when it comes to energy,” Hofmeister declared.

