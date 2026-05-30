Former Pastor Who Apologized for Leading Gay Conversion Ministry Arrested for Trying to Meet Minor

A pastor who once led a ministry for people struggling with same-sex attraction — but later shut down the ministry and apologized for his efforts — was arrested in Florida for allegedly trying to meet with a 14-year-old boy.

Alan Chambers, 54, was stopped by Orange County police before he “had the chance to harm a child,” per a report from WESH.

He has been charged with solicitation of a minor via computer, transmission of material harmful to minors, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Chambers allegedly used Snapchat and Telegram between February and May of this year to send sexually explicit messages and try to arrange a meeting.

He allegedly sent the 14-year-old a “picture of a white (male’s) torso laying in bed where the end of their penis was visible,” according to an affidavit.

Today our detectives stopped a predator before he had the chance to harm a child. Alan Chambers has been arrested after he attempted to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy – but it was actually an undercover detective. Chambers now faces charges of Solicitation of a… pic.twitter.com/FFKbTWtMmW — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 19, 2026

He allegedly spoke of “forbidden love” and expressed that he wanted the child “so much.”

Chambers had asked the 14-year-old on April 10 if the child could take an Uber to meet him.

Protestia, an evangelical Christian blog, noted that Chambers is an ordained minister who previously led a group called Exodus International.

It tried to help people struggling with same-sex attraction to have opposite-sex desires, but in 2013, Chambers announced that he would disband the ministry.

“I am sorry we promoted sexual orientation change efforts and reparative theories about sexual orientation that stigmatized parents,” Chambers said at the time.

“I am sorry that there were times I didn’t stand up to people publicly ‘on my side’ who called you names like sodomite — or worse… I have heard stories of shame, sexual misconduct and false hope.”

Chambers later started attending “pride” parades, saying in an interview that “we’ve become affirming of people and supportive and affirming of marriage equality and feel like there are a lot of amazing relationships out there.”

“And we believe that’s something that is a right that people have and should have and that God can bless those relationships as much as he can bless heterosexual relationships.”

Chambers, who is married with two children, could face 30 years in prison if convicted.

He has been ordered not to use social media or have contact with anyone under 18 years old, per WESH.

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