Former Planned Parenthood Worker Gives Haunting Account of Her Past Work

A now-former receptionist at a Planned Parenthood operation in Santa Maria, California, provided a harrowing account of processing the remains of a baby that had reached 16 weeks gestation.

The Christian Post recently interviewed Nallely Perez, who had worked at the facility in the late 2000s.

Though she started as a receptionist — maintaining the mindset toward abortion that “as long as I don’t have one, I support others who choose it” — she gradually took on more responsibilities.

Eventually Perez worked as a counselor and discussed options with women who had positive pregnancy tests.

Then she started monitoring women after their abortions and working in the room where the abortions were performed — as well as the conception lab, where workers inventoried the remains of murdered babies to ensure everything was removed.

“I can’t even describe the smell. It smelled like metal,” Perez said of the lab.

Perez was tasked with emptying jars for each baby, placing the parts under a bright light, rinsing the remains, setting them in a red bag, and storing them in a freezer.

Each day, she handled between 13 and 14 bags, per The Christian Post.

“We were just like robots,” she described.

“We were just handed the jar, we emptied it in the POC lab, had the doctor come in, and then we did that for the next one, and then the next one, and then the next one. It was just non-stop.”

But one day, she inventoried the remains of a baby murdered at 16 weeks gestation — which was four weeks past the facility’s typical 12-week limit.

“In the past, I would see little arms, little legs, but this baby, his head was complete,” Perez said. “The baby was just sitting there, and his arms were a little longer than the other babies.”

“You could even see his little spine, his little legs, and everything was just so fully formed. You could see the place where his little eyes were going to be,” Perez said.

The Christian Post reported that she started to cry.

“And the doctor came in and, just like with any other baby, he counted the pieces. And then we bagged him up and put him in the freezer.”

That evening, she had nightmares about the baby she had handled.

But she realized that many of her colleagues were used to handling babies that had reached that level of development.

“She told me, ‘No, this is normal. We do it all the time.’ She kind of just blew it off, but for me, this baby was always in my head. I couldn’t get it out,” Perez recalled.

Perez drew closer to God and quit her job, thanks in large part to the ministry of Abby Johnson, who was herself a former Planned Parenthood employee.

Now, Perez uses her testimony to fight against abortion and help mothers choose life.

“God has uniquely equipped Nallely and redeemed every area of her life: in her faith, her family, and through her work in this ministry,” Johnson told The Christian Post.

“Her unique experience on both sides of this issue makes her an invaluable voice for the mothers and families we serve every day.”

