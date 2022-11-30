Former President Bill Clinton, 76, Gets Potentially Life-Threatening Diagnosis

Former President Bill Clinton announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.”

“I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months,” Clinton added.

The 76-year-old, with at least one comorbidity, is at higher risk to experience a more severe fight with COVID than those in the general population who are under 65, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fox News reported Clinton has a history of heart-related issues, including undergoing quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and having a stent inserted in 2010.

Coronary artery disease is among the conditions that put those infected with the COVID-19 virus at greater risk for “severe outcomes,” the CDC says.

In October 2021, Clinton was admitted to the intensive care unit of an Orange County, California hospital for five days with an infection.

A source told Fox: “It was diagnosed as a urological infection which morphed into a broader infection.”

Clinton told People in December of that year that illness had been a “longstanding infection that was essentially in hiding.”

“I knew I had it 15 months ago,” the 42nd president said.

“I took a six-day antibiotic treatment. We thought it was okay, and it wasn’t. So it came out, got in my bloodstream. And I was delirious for a couple of days,” Clinton added.

At the hospital, “they got me fixed up,” the president recounted. “I took 30 days of antibiotics and it’s gone now. And I feel better than I have in two years. I feel good.”

The New York Times tracker shows the number of COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has remained relatively flat since October, with the U.S. currently experiencing an average of about 42,000 cases a day.

Some of the current hotter spots for infection are Arizona, New Mexico, Missouri and the New York City area, where Clinton lives.

