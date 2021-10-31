The World Series being in Atlanta — original site of the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game before MLB moved it due to Georgia’s voter integrity law — was going to cause some controversy no matter what. On Saturday night, former President Donald Trump made certain the liberal outrage got kicked up to 10.

According to Fox News, the former president not only showed up to Game 4 of the series at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, but he also joined along in the so-called “tomahawk chop” — the controversial celebration in which Braves’ fans mimic the chop of a tomahawk with an arm motion.

Trump, who was attending the game with former First Lady Melania Trump, went viral after he joined in the celebration during the Braves’ 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

President Donald Trump does the Tomahawk Chop while at the World Series in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/CNmZcLYO8x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 31, 2021

According to the New York Post, in addition to appearing with Melania, Trump shared the suite with former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, Trump’s pick to run against Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the 2022 election.

“Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight,” Trump said in a mass email to his supporters on Saturday, according to the Post. “Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!”

The MLB said that the invite hadn’t been extended but that Trump “requested to attend the game.”

“He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” said Terry McGuirk, CEO of the Atlanta Braves. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.”

The statement, however, might have been a bit of a troll of Manfred, given that Trump had pledged not to attend another MLB game after baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s voting law.

However, Manfred found himself on the other side of the wokeness police ledger this week when the subject of the tomahawk chop came up. The commissioner said, since the gesture had the support of the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, three hours from Atlanta, it wasn’t an issue for him.

“The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community,” Manfred said, Fox reported.

“I’m not offended by somebody waving their arm at a sports game. I’m just not,” said Richard Sneed, the principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, according to Fox.

“If somebody is, that’s their prerogative, it’s their right. They can be offended … I don’t know very many — maybe one or two — from my tribe who say, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that.’ But at the end of the day, we’ve got bigger issues to deal with,” Sneed said — among these issues are poverty, unemployment and crime.

It didn’t take the National Congress of American Indians long to express their opposition to both the tomahawk chop and the Braves’ name.

NCAI reiterates its longstanding opposition to the Atlanta @Braves‘ mascot and “tomahawk chop” fan ritual as the team plays in the @MLB #WorldSeries. Read NCAI President Fawn Sharp’s full statement: https://t.co/pPWkoziRie#NotYourMascot pic.twitter.com/N3RxEEASLs — National Congress of American Indians (@NCAI1944) October 27, 2021

“In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear: Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society,” said NCAI President Fawn Sharp in a statement, adding the tomahawk chop shouldn’t be shown on television, according to Fox. (Oh yeah, and the Braves should change their name.)

Manfred was surprisingly unmoved: “I don’t know how every Native American group around the country feels,” he said. “I am 100 percent certain that the Braves understand what the Native American community in their region believes and that they’ve acted in accordance with that understanding.”

Conservatives on Twitter, of course, approved of the former president’s decision to join in the revelry.

President Trump! Tomahawk chop at #WorldSeries Game 4 tonight in Atlanta. 🪓 pic.twitter.com/OPcW5D7eVc — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) October 31, 2021

President Trump Doing The Tomahawk Chop At World Series Game 4 pic.twitter.com/q2qPt6REK1 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 31, 2021

A few months ago, Rob Manfred cowered to the woke mob by moving the all star game out of Atlanta Tonight, President Trump did the tomahawk chop at the World Series in Atlanta Poetic

pic.twitter.com/RvySoSEXCv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2021

Here’s President Trump doing the tomahawk chop last night at Astros-Braves. #chopon pic.twitter.com/WbIcnfL9ev — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 31, 2021

It was made even sweeter by errant tweets like this one:

Trump and his trollop mail-order bride Melania love doing the tomahawk chop because it reminds them of the Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/PycuBcTQyh — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 31, 2021

Still can’t let it go, huh?

In fact, there’s only one way this could be sweeter. Game 5 is in Atlanta, and the Braves could close it out there. That could mean Rob Manfred would be giving the trophy to the home team at the park the woke mob demanded the All-Star Game be moved from. And everyone in attendance would be doing the tomahawk chop.

Talk about a dream ending.

