Share
Commentary

Former President Trump Attends World Series Game in Atlanta, Makes Epic Stand Against Wokeness Police

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 31, 2021 at 1:21pm
Share

The World Series being in Atlanta — original site of the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game before MLB moved it due to Georgia’s voter integrity law — was going to cause some controversy no matter what. On Saturday night, former President Donald Trump made certain the liberal outrage got kicked up to 10.

According to Fox News, the former president not only showed up to Game 4 of the series at the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, but he also joined along in the so-called “tomahawk chop” — the controversial celebration in which Braves’ fans mimic the chop of a tomahawk with an arm motion.

Trump, who was attending the game with former First Lady Melania Trump, went viral after he joined in the celebration during the Braves’ 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Trending:
Study: Americans with J&J COVID Vaccine 3.7 Times More Likely to Develop Blood Clots Than Average Person

According to the New York Post, in addition to appearing with Melania, Trump shared the suite with former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, Trump’s pick to run against Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the 2022 election.

“Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight,” Trump said in a mass email to his supporters on Saturday, according to the Post. “Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!”

The MLB said that the invite hadn’t been extended but that Trump “requested to attend the game.”

“He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” said Terry McGuirk, CEO of the Atlanta Braves. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.”

Should Donald Trump have participated in this sport's tradition?

The statement, however, might have been a bit of a troll of Manfred, given that Trump had pledged not to attend another MLB game after baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s voting law.

However, Manfred found himself on the other side of the wokeness police ledger this week when the subject of the tomahawk chop came up. The commissioner said, since the gesture had the support of the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, three hours from Atlanta, it wasn’t an issue for him.

“The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community,” Manfred said, Fox reported.

“I’m not offended by somebody waving their arm at a sports game. I’m just not,” said Richard Sneed, the principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, according to Fox.

“If somebody is, that’s their prerogative, it’s their right. They can be offended … I don’t know very many — maybe one or two — from my tribe who say, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that.’ But at the end of the day, we’ve got bigger issues to deal with,” Sneed said — among these issues are poverty, unemployment and crime.

Related:
New Moms Who Picked Biden Over Trump Are Horrified to Discover They Got Exactly What They Voted For

It didn’t take the National Congress of American Indians long to express their opposition to both the tomahawk chop and the Braves’ name.

“In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear: Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society,” said NCAI President Fawn Sharp in a statement, adding the tomahawk chop shouldn’t be shown on television, according to Fox. (Oh yeah, and the Braves should change their name.)

Manfred was surprisingly unmoved: “I don’t know how every Native American group around the country feels,” he said. “I am 100 percent certain that the Braves understand what the Native American community in their region believes and that they’ve acted in accordance with that understanding.”

Conservatives on Twitter, of course, approved of the former president’s decision to join in the revelry.

It was made even sweeter by errant tweets like this one:

Still can’t let it go, huh?

In fact, there’s only one way this could be sweeter. Game 5 is in Atlanta, and the Braves could close it out there. That could mean Rob Manfred would be giving the trophy to the home team at the park the woke mob demanded the All-Star Game be moved from. And everyone in attendance would be doing the tomahawk chop.

Talk about a dream ending.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




loading
Watch: Joe Biden Awkwardly Tells Pope to 'Buy the Drinks' During Next Visit After Giving Him Bizarre Gift
Video: Heartland American Does the Impossible, Identifies Someone Who's 'Happy' That Biden is POTUS
Family Donates to School Board Candidate That Opposes CRT, Major Newspaper Outs Them in Sick Way
Former President Trump Attends World Series Game in Atlanta, Makes Epic Stand Against Wokeness Police
Politics Over Patients: Dem State Lawmaker, Surgeon Left Two People on Operating Table for This Sick Reason
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.