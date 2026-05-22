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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, following his arrest on Feb. 19, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen returning after leaving police custody, following his arrest on Feb. 19, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Peter Nicholls / Getty Images)

Former Prince Andrew Being Investigated for Potential Sex Crimes by London Police

 By Jack Davis  May 22, 2026 at 6:48am
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The former Prince Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal title due to his involvement with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is now under investigation for potential sex crimes, according to new reports.

Police intend to speak with a woman who alleged she was taken to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s home when he lived at Windsor “for sexual purposes,” according to Sky News.

The report said indications, not yet proven, are that a woman was ordered by Epstein to go to Britain in 2010 to have sex with the former prince.

Police are also looking for other Epstein survivors to interview in connection with Andrew’s activities.

Thames Valley Police say that while Andrew, 66, is under investigation for potentially passing along sensitive government information, for which he was arrested last year, that is not the extent of the probe.

“People mistakenly think we are looking at finance-based crime, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sky News quoted a source as saying.

“Misconduct in public office covers many others, including sex offences, fraud, corruption, perverting the course of justice and others,” the source said.

“We have a much broader view. We are investigating all aspects and we will go where the evidence leads us,” the source said.

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Police said they have contacted the lawyer of the woman linked to the 2010 allegations, according to the BBC.

“We have engaged with the woman’s legal representative to confirm that, should she wish to report this to police, it will be taken seriously and handled with care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity,” Thames Valley Police said.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright repeated the force’s call for witnesses, saying: “We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

“Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation,” he said.

“There’s a number of aspects of alleged misconduct that the investigation is examining.”

The Thames Valley Police said it has “been working with the United States Department of Justice to get further information that may be related to this investigation.”

“We hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward whenever they are ready to engage with us; our door is always open,” Thames Valley Police said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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