Former Princeton professor Carol Swain had some scathing words for the newly empowered Black Lives Matter movement and the Democratic Party that has fully embraced the far-left crusade.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” last week, Swain, an African-American who has taught at both Princeton and Vanderbilt, described the Black Lives Matter movement as “part of the cultural Marxist agenda against America.”

According to Swain, Democrats “are using black people to advance a radical agenda that will be destructive to our nation, that will hurt all of us. And it’s hurting us right now.”

In other words, Black Lives Matter is not a civil rights organization — it’s a political organization.

The co-founder of the movement acknowledged this during an appearance Friday on CNN where she proclaimed that the goal of BLM was to “get Trump out.”

Swain explained that BLM and the left believe that advancing a narrative of “systemic racism” will help them achieve that goal. She contended that this “false narrative” is being pushed this year because of the election.

“I am an American success story,” she said in explaining why she rejects the presence of “systemic racism” against African-Americans in the United States.

After growing up in poverty, dropping out of school in the eighth grade and having three small children by the age of 20, Swain attended community college, eventually becoming a successful university professor who earned early tenure at Princeton.

Swain informed the audience that she had won “national prizes” and had been “cited by the U.S. Supreme Court” before proudly declaring, “I love America.”

It is a love for America that causes Swain to be especially horrified by the rhetoric and objectives of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It’s clear that this movement to tear down monuments is really to divide the country,” she said on Fox News. “So we’re all suffering as a result of this political agenda. It will not bring us closer together.”

Sadly, many in corporate America do not see Black Lives Matter for what it is. Instead, they have bent over backward to appease the left-wing group.

Executives from all 30 MLB teams have held up signs reading “Black Lives Matter. United for Change.” The New York Mets general manager recycled the talking points about “systemic racism” in a Zoom call.

Amid a backlash over reports that Starbucks banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter apparel — as part of its prohibition on political, religious or personal accessories or clothing — the coffee company bowed to the mob and announced that it would “not only allow such gear, it would also buy it for workers.”

Unfortunately, it’s not just corporate America and the far left that have favorable opinions of Black Lives Matter. A poll from the Pew Research Center, released earlier this month, found that 67 percent of Americans support the movement.

A Pew poll taken four years prior to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, which caused a resurgence of BLM, found that just 43 percent of Americans supported the movement.

Unfortunately, all of these developments signify that the Democrats’ push to use the death of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement to win the 2020 election might be working.

Should the far left obtain power in America, they will quickly work to advance the “radical agenda” Swain warned about, which includes “defunding the police,” an action already underway in some of America’s largest liberal enclaves.

Hopefully, by the time the election rolls around, more Americans will subscribe to Swain’s point of view that America is the land of opportunity.

Considering the fact that the establishment media, the left, academia and corporate America have all lined up on the other side of the debate, it’s not going to be easy.

