Former Professional Baseball Player Dies While Saving a Family of Strangers in Distress

Anderson “Chase” Childers, a former Baltimore Oriole, drowned Sunday as he rescued a family in distress off of Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

The 38-year-old dived into the water to rescue a family of five caught in a rip current, while his own wife and three children stood on the beach, according to WCBD-TV in Charleston, South Carolina.

A woman had approached Childers for help, prompting the former Georgia police officer to quickly enter the water.

At apx 4:45 p.m. we received a call for multiple swimmers in distress near Shell Rd Ocean. One person was missing & a search was initiated by @MidwayFireResQ & PIPD. @USCG arrived on scene to assist. At apx 6:15 the missing man was recovered. We have the family in our prayers. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) July 13, 2025

Childers and another man managed to rescue the entire family, but in the end, it was Childers who didn’t make it back.

“As a devoted husband and father, he displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness,” his GoFundMe page read.

“Tragically, after giving everything he had to save them, he was unable to stay above water as the rip tide swept him away, ultimately paying the highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife. His bravery, kindness, and love will always be remembered,” the page read.

Pawleys Island police and the U.S. Coast Guard found Childers’ body 90 minutes after he disappeared.

“His first responder instincts kicked in and he went to the water to save people,” said Pawleys Island Chief of Police Michael Fanning.

Childers and his family had been visiting Pawleys Island on vacation, as they did several times a year.

He died a hero… right in front of his wife and children. Chase Childers didn’t hesitate when he saw a family of five caught in a rip current off Pawleys Island. He jumped in and pulled them to safety, one by one. But after saving their lives, the water pulled him under.… pic.twitter.com/DO8xo5UWZh — Gary – G Social Media (@GSocialMedia) July 17, 2025

In 2009, Chase was signed by the Baltimore Orioles and was assigned to the minor league Gulf Coast League Orioles, and then to the Bluefield Orioles in 2010, according to MLB.

After leaving baseball, he became a police officer in Cobb County, Georgia, according to his GoFundMe page.

In 2012, the Cobb County Police Department honored him with the Life Saving award.

“Chase was a truly selfless individual, always prioritizing the safety of others above his own,” his family said in a statement to WCBD.

“Without hesitation, he would leap into action whenever someone was in need, ready to tackle any challenge that came his way. To his family and all who knew him, he will forever be remembered as a hero.”







This was the fifth drowning on Pawleys Island since June 2023 and the second in the past month, according to WCBD.

“While Pawleys Island beaches are consistently rated as some of the best on the entire East Coast, we would like them to be known as the safest as well,” said Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry in a statement, according to WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We regret the recent drownings and [the] Town Council will investigate all means available to mitigate the risk of future occurrences, including efforts to educate visitors on the dangers of rip currents,” Henry said.

