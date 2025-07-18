Share
News

Former Professional Baseball Player Dies While Saving a Family of Strangers in Distress

 By Ole Braatelien  July 17, 2025 at 5:10pm
Share

Anderson “Chase” Childers, a former Baltimore Oriole, drowned Sunday as he rescued a family in distress off of Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

The 38-year-old dived into the water to rescue a family of five caught in a rip current, while his own wife and three children stood on the beach, according to WCBD-TV in Charleston, South Carolina.

A woman had approached Childers for help, prompting the former Georgia police officer to quickly enter the water.

Childers and another man managed to rescue the entire family, but in the end, it was Childers who didn’t make it back.

“As a devoted husband and father, he displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness,” his GoFundMe page read.

“Tragically, after giving everything he had to save them, he was unable to stay above water as the rip tide swept him away, ultimately paying the highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife. His bravery, kindness, and love will always be remembered,” the page read.

Pawleys Island police and the U.S. Coast Guard found Childers’ body 90 minutes after he disappeared.

“His first responder instincts kicked in and he went to the water to save people,” said Pawleys Island Chief of Police Michael Fanning.

Childers and his family had been visiting Pawleys Island on vacation, as they did several times a year.

In 2009, Chase was signed by the Baltimore Orioles and was assigned to the minor league Gulf Coast League Orioles, and then to the Bluefield Orioles in 2010, according to MLB.

Related:
Deadly Explosion Rocks Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Facility

After leaving baseball, he became a police officer in Cobb County, Georgia, according to his GoFundMe page.

In 2012, the Cobb County Police Department honored him with the Life Saving award.

“Chase was a truly selfless individual, always prioritizing the safety of others above his own,” his family said in a statement to WCBD.

“Without hesitation, he would leap into action whenever someone was in need, ready to tackle any challenge that came his way. To his family and all who knew him, he will forever be remembered as a hero.”



This was the fifth drowning on Pawleys Island since June 2023 and the second in the past month, according to WCBD.

“While Pawleys Island beaches are consistently rated as some of the best on the entire East Coast, we would like them to be known as the safest as well,” said Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry in a statement, according to WMBF-TV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We regret the recent drownings and [the] Town Council will investigate all means available to mitigate the risk of future occurrences, including efforts to educate visitors on the dangers of rip currents,” Henry said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Journalist Unmasks 'Violent Dwarf Portland Antifa Member' Who's Terrorizing Locals
'A Great Vindication': Trump Jr. Thanks Dems for Helping His New Company Go Public
Breaking: LA Driver Rams Crowd, Injures Dozens, 7 in Critical Condition - Bystander Then Shot and Killed Him
Ex-Cop Handed Decades-Long Punishment After Using His Badge to Coerce Young Boys
Sorry, Elon: Forget About Living on Mars, Humans Think They Have New Ways of Living on Earth
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation