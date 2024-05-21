In 2017, Austin Dean Maddox stepped to the mound as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

And now he is among 27 men arrested in a child sex sting in Florida.

Maddox, 33, was arrested April 28 by the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office after a sting called Operation Valiant Knights in which the sheriff’s office and its partners arrested men they charged with seeking sex from underage individuals, according to WBTS-TV in Boston.

He faces four felony charges: Traveling to meet after using a computer to seduce/solicit/lure a child; soliciting a child by computer; unlawful use of a communication device; and producing or promoting a performance that includes sexual performance by a child.

The online news outlet Florida’s Voice reported that Maddox resisted arrest and a K-9 became involved in the arrest.

A scene Maddox being tackled appears at 1:37 of a video by the sheriff’s office to the social media platform X:

CHILD PREDATOR OPERATION: 27 men thought they were chatting online with underage girls. Instead, they were talking to our detectives. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with our local, state, and federal partners with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,… pic.twitter.com/b83oyAp1vd — Jax Sheriff’s Office (@JSOPIO) May 20, 2024

Maddox is in jail on a $300,000 bond, according to Time.

Has the internet made the world more dangerous for children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (13 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to WBTS, Maddox appeared as a reliever in 15 Red Sox games in the 2017 season, with an ERA of 0.52 in 17 regular season innings in 13 games, and a postseason ERA of 4.50 over two innings.

“Undercover detectives posing as children, chatted online with these adults. These adults solicited sexual activity and committed to engaging in sex acts with purported minors and pre-arranged locations,” Waters said, according to WJXT-TV in Jacksonville.

Waters said the 27 men arrested ranged from 19 to 69 years old,

Kevin Pearce, 58, a former Duval County Public Schools district maintenance employee, was among those arrested.

“He traveled to a prearranged location with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct with a 13-year-old child,” Waters said.

“JSO and our partners put the highest priority on the safety and security of our children,” Waters said.

“As the internet provides new and frightening opportunities for predators to victimize our children, our investigators, along with those with our partner agencies, will continue to proactively identify and apprehend child predators before they have the opportunity to act upon their perversions,” Waters said.

Waters also had a message for parents, according to Florida’s Voice.

“It’s very important for us to set as many protections on our computers and to pay attention to what our kids are doing,” Waters said. “If you don’t, sometimes these kinds of things happen and we do not want our kids being victims of these predators.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.