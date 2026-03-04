Share
Former Red State Mayor Found Guilty After What Her Kids Saw Her Doing

 By Bryan Chai  March 4, 2026 at 5:00am
The former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, was found guilty of charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

With a jury already against her, the sordid details that emerged from the trial are not helping her in the court of public opinion, either.

According to Fox News, Misty Roberts was in her second trial, as the first was tossed out after being ruled a mistrial.

The charges stem from a tryst at a 2024 house party.

The incident, which took place at Roberts’ residence, saw the ex-mayor have sex with one of her son’s friends — a minor who was 16 at the time.

Her son originally claimed that he had seen the two through a crack in the window, but subsequently said he wasn’t sure if he saw what he thought he saw.

Roberts’ daughter and ex-husband? They weren’t nearly as gracious during a trial last week.

The daughter confirmed that she had seen her mother and the young boy “on top of each other,” while Roberts’ ex-husband flatly said, “No,” when asked if Misty was a good mother.

Roberts’ ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, also reportedly confirmed that Misty had confessed to the affair.

Perhaps most auspiciously, Roberts ordered Plan B — an emergency contraceptive — and had it delivered to her home via DoorDash, according to testimony at the trial.

(The DoorDash driver was questioned as part of the court proceedings.)

The jury was also shown a number of incriminating text messages from Roberts, including one that read, “I can’t keep hurting others, friends and family. Lord knows I’ve done enough.”

And, apparently, the evidence the jury was shown was clear-cut.

KNOE-TV reported that after less than an hour of deliberation, the jury rendered a guilty verdict against the 43-year-old Roberts.

Roberts will be sentenced in April.

The charge of carnal knowledge carries a potential maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The charge for indecent behavior carries a potential maximum penalty of seven years. Both are felonies.

Roberts resigned from her post in 2024 shortly before her arrest.

Truth and Accuracy

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories.
