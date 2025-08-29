Share
Michael Steele, political commentator and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is seen in a file photo from July 2024.
Michael Steele, political commentator and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, is seen in a file photo from July 2024. (Sara Stathas - Washington Post / Getty Images)

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Calls Prayers 'Nonsense' and Accidentally Reminds Us Why the Party Had to Change

 By Randy DeSoto  August 28, 2025 at 5:51pm
Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele reminded people on Wednesday why he was not a good fit for the party.

Steele, who chaired the RNC from 2009 to 2011 and is now an MSNBC political analyst, responded to the Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis earlier in the day, saying, “I agree with the mayor. The thoughts and prayers. I’m so beyond that nonsense — the lie of that.

“Because what we have are people who continue to stand in the way of actually doing something to stop the violence against their own kids,” he continued.

“It is amazing to me. We watch young kids die in classrooms and now in church, and all we get are thoughts and prayers,” Steele said.

The incident occurred during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, when a shooter opened fire through the windows into the church, killing two and injuring 17 others. The two children killed were 8 and 10 years old.

The lone shooter was identified as Robin Westman, 23, formerly known as Robert Westman, a male who identified as a female. Westman carried out the brutal attack on the school where he once attended before killing himself.

The mayor Steele was agreeing with was Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said at a Wednesday news conference following the shooting, “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.”

“It was the first week of school. They were in a church,” the mayor added.

The clear subtext of Frey’s words was, “Praying does not work. The kids were in a church, and God didn’t protect them.”

Jen Psaki, also with MSNBC, had a similar response to the shooting, posting on social media, “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers.”

Trump Gets Backlash Over RNC Chair Endorsement: An LGBT 'Ally' Who 'Just Tried to Pass Amnesty'

Obviously, the answer for both Psaki and Frey is more gun control laws.

Democratic Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said explicitly that this is what she wants.

“Jesus weeps in this moment, because we have free will, and we have been given all of the tools necessary to stop this violence against our children,” Flanagan told those gathered at a vigil Wednesday night at Annunciation Church.

“We need to love our babies and our children more than our guns,” she added.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Tuesday, “As to the weapons used to perpetrate this horrific attack, there was a rifle, a shotgun, and a pistol. All three had been lawfully purchased by the shooter.”

Would Flanagan outlaw all of them? Is that the action Steele is talking about?

Here’s another question: Why did the Gov. Tim Walz/Peggy Flanagan administration turn down the Minnesota Catholic Conference’s request for funds to provide security for Catholic schools? That request came a week after a transgender assailant shot and killed three students and three adults at The Covenant School, also a private Christian school.

The government action that could have prevented Wednesday’s tragic shooting, as in nearly all school shootings, would have been requiring and funding an armed school resource officer.

If Steele wants more than thoughts and prayers, he should start there.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




