Who’s really blowing smoke here?

With tests confirming Wednesday that the suspicious white substance found at the White House over the weekend was, in fact, cocaine, the Biden administration and its establishment media mouthpieces have been in overdrive trying to give the impression anybody could have left the drug inside one of the most secure buildings in the United States.

But for those who’ve actually worked inside the building and for the Secret Service, there’s likely only a small group that could have been involved.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino published a Twitter post on Wednesday declaring flatly that it was someone in the Biden clan.

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 5, 2023

“There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex,” Bongino wrote. “No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.”

Bongino, of course, is now a conservative commentator and celebrity in his own right, but it’s important to remember that his service included protecting both the George W. Bush and the Barack Obama administrations. When he talks security, it’s a non-partisan affair.

His take on the story isn’t how the White House PR staff is playing it, of course.

According to an NBC report Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “reiterated that the cocaine was found in a heavily traveled area that visitors often transit and noted that staff-sponsored tours were held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Really? Like some White House aide’s cousin from back in Peru, Indiana, might have been gawking at the seat of executive branch power on a “staff-sponsored” tour and got spooked into depositing a product from Peru, South America?

Ari Fleischer, the first press secretary in the George W. Bush administration, used a Twitter post to blast a New York Times report that used the term “work area” to describe the site where the cocaine was found.

What gibberish. A West Wing “work area”? With the exception of the WH Mess and the bathrooms, the entire West Wing is a work area. Where exactly was the cocaine found? In whose office? In the Sit Room? In the private office next to the Oval? Where? https://t.co/deHd4nvckj — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 5, 2023

“What gibberish,” he wrote.

“A West Wing ‘work area’? With the exception of the WH Mess and the bathrooms, the entire West Wing is a work area. Where exactly was the cocaine found? In whose office? In the Sit Room? In the private office next to the Oval?

“Where?”

The New York Times tried to answer those questions in a different report on Wednesday (written by the same reporter), citing a “person familiar with the investigation” who said “the baggie was found near an area where guests are screened for security and leave their phones in small cubbies.”

The implication, of course, is that a visitor might have had the drug, got spooked at the prospect of it being discovered, and dropped it somewhere hoping it might not be seen.

But on Fox News on Wednesday, Fleischer raised questions about that idea, too.

“Right when you walk into the West Wing there is a little cubby right there,” Fleischer told Fox News host Jason Chaffetz, according to RealClearPolitics.

“Usually it is manned by a Secret Service uniformed division officer. So when you go in and hand your phone and hand your possessions to them, you don’t put it in the cubby yourself. You give it to the Secret Service.

“So I cannot imagine the Secret Service uniformed division officer being handed a bag of cocaine for him to store in the little cubby. So the question is, at what time of day did someone go into put it there and who could that have been?”

That is the question the establishment media doesn’t seem to want to answer. Or, as the New York Times put it:

“People familiar with the investigation say that the area is frequented so often by so many groups of people that it may be hard to find the person who left the baggie.”

So, like the leaker of the Dobbs Supreme Court decision, which led to harassment of conservative justices in their homes and an actual assassination attempt against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, it might never be known who brought in that cocaine — and the establishment media is apparently just fine with that.

It’s become a routine that’s so familiar now it hardly bares mentioning, but every American who’s been awake since 2015 knows that Washington’s media outlets would be in full fury over finding the source of the cocaine if President Donald Trump and his family had still been in the White House.

The same outlets appear determined at this point not to want to know where the coke came from in the Biden White House.

Is that because the Biden family includes possibly the country’s most notorious, apparently recovering, cocaine addict in the person of Hunter Biden?

Of course it is.

Public trust in the establishment media is abysmally low, and no one who’s been paying attention doesn’t understand why.

After the years of “Russia collusion” hype that turned up empty, changing stories about COVID, and the cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop story that could well have given the United States the disaster of the Biden presidency, establishment media outlets are desperate to avoid even the potential of another scandal around the Biden White House.

In a Twitter post published early Thursday, Fleischer alluded to an incident in 2014, when an intruder jumped the White House fence and made it much deeper into the complex than the Secret Service originally acknowledged.

I’m a huge fan of the Secret Service, but as it investigates how cocaine got into the WH, it can’t downplay the truth like it did in 2014 when a fence jumper got into the WH. The USSS must be 100% independent and truthful, no matter where it leads. https://t.co/v1xpfkdC4j — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 6, 2023

“The USSS must be 100% independent and truthful, no matter where it leads,” Fleischer said.

The sad part of that is that it even needs to be said. The even sadder part is that, judging by the behavior of the FBI, the Justice Department, the Department of Homeland Security and just about another other instrument of the Biden administration, it’s almost not going to happen.

