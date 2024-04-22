A man who spent years advising former President Barack Obama on policy is in custody in the United Kingdom after he was accused of a number of child sex crimes.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, 46-year-old Rahamim “Rami” Shy of New Jersey was apprehended in late February.

The report Sunday said he was arrested by officers in Bedfordshire, England.

Shy is charged with arranging the commission of a child sex offense, possession of indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

According to the Daily Mail, he appeared before a judge in Luton Crown Court on Friday to answer for the charges.

No further details about what led to the arrest or about Shy’s alleged crimes were revealed.

Former senior policy advisor to Obama White House charged with child sex offences in British court https://t.co/hAgJV1SVmd pic.twitter.com/ihas2Kzeds — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 21, 2024

The defendant, who was not required to enter a plea, will remain behind bars at least until a court hearing in June, the report said.

Do child sex crimes deserve stricter punishments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (241 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

His trial has been scheduled for August.

The report said Shy most recently was an executive with the Citi banking group, but a company spokesman said he no longer was employed there.

According to the Daily Mail, he was partially responsible for creating the White House’s strategy for combating al-Qaida and the Taliban.

It said the Obama administration sent him to Afghanistan during his time advising the White House.

While working for the Department of the Treasury from 2008 to 2014, Shy briefed top-level government officials on terror financing, according to the Daily Mail.

More specifically, the former White House adviser used his financial expertise to help target the groups’ funding operations.

Shy also worked for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during her time as secretary of state.

A professional page believed to have belonged to him is no longer active on the social media platform LinkedIn.

The page now reads, “Something went wrong.”

Shy, a graduate of Rutgers University, was unable to be reached for comment, the New York Post reported Monday.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.