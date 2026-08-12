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Heidi Beirich, Intelligence Project Director at Southern Poverty Law Center, on Investigative Discovery Channel speaks onstage during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Huntington on Jan. 12, 2018, in Pasadena, California.
Heidi Beirich, Intelligence Project Director at Southern Poverty Law Center, on Investigative Discovery Channel speaks onstage during the Discovery Communications portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Huntington on Jan. 12, 2018, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

Former SPLC Exec Arrested on Fraud Charges Connected to KKK Relationship

 By Jack Davis  August 12, 2026 at 12:27pm
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A former Southern Poverty Law Center official has been indicted in the federal probe of the SPLC’s alleged funding of hate groups.

Heidi L. Beirich, 59, of Palm Springs, California, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to submit false statements to a federally insured bank, according to a Department of Justice news release. Beirich was arrested Wednesday in California.

Beirich was added as a defendant to a previous charge of conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering that had been filed against the SPLC.

The SPLC was indicted in April on 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

The second superseding indictment handed up Wednesday “alleges that, between 2007 and 2023, more than $4 million in donated funds were secretly funneled to individuals associated with various violent extremist groups,” the release said.

Will more SPLC leaders be arrested?

“The indictment unsealed today reflects the continued work of federal investigators and prosecutors in examining this alleged scheme,” U.S. Attorney Thomas Govan said. “We look forward to presenting the evidence in court and allowing the judicial process to determine the facts and the defendants’ responsibility for the alleged crimes.”

A CNN report said Beirich led the SPLC’s project tracking hate groups and allegedly “oversaw payments of donors’ money” to members of those groups, citing the indictment against Beirich.

The Department of Justice alleged that Beirich helped dole out money, some of which went to an Imperial Wizard in the KKK.

The indictment said that she allegedly had a romantic relationship with one SPLC source who supposedly infiltrated one white supremacist group and stole documents for the SPLC.

Prosecutors said Beirich shared a bank account with an individual who was on the receiving end of SPLC money that was routed through shell companies in hopes of hiding the payments.

Related:
Two Financial Giants Deal the SPLC Another Devastating Blow in Wake of Indictment

“I believe she was part of the effort to open bank accounts in completely fictitious companies’ names and make payments to individuals for reasons that were not accurate as described,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

“This is exactly what we said would happen in a case like this, which is that our investigators and the U.S. attorneys and the agents working the case will keep on working it even after the initial indictment,” he added.

The indictment said an account held by Beirich and the individual had $140,000 worth of payments.

“Dr. Beirich is innocent, and this case is without merit,” her attorney, Michael J. Proctor, said in a statement.

“We believe the charges against her and the SPLC are politically motivated, and Dr. Beirich has been targeted in this case because of the important work she has done to combat hate groups and extremists,” he added.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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