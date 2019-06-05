SECTIONS
Former State Senator Found Shot Dead in Home, Investigation Launched

By Jack Davis
Published June 5, 2019 at 9:01am
Authorities are investigating the case of a former Arkansas state senator who was found apparently shot to death Tuesday night.

The body of former Republican state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was in her home in Pocahontas, Arkansas, according to her former press secretary Ken Yang, KATV reported.

Yang said that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

However, KAIT reported that Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said investigators are treating the death as suspicious. They are “waiting for the state crime lab to confirm the identity and the cause of death,” the station reported.

Neighbors had reportedly heard gunshots either one or two days before Collins-Smith was found dead, Yang told KATV.

The former legislator’s body was wrapped in a blanket when it was discovered, KATV reported.

A report in the Arkansas Times said the body of Collins-Smith was  “decomposed” when it was discovered. The report said that made determining her identity difficult.

Collins-Smith, who was 57, represented the 19th district from 2015 until she left office this year after losing a primary in May 2018. She had originally been a Democrat, making the switch to the GOP in 2011.

Officials in Arkansas tweeted their condolences.

The investigation is being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department with the help of the  Arkansas State Police.

Bell said Tuesday night that there are no indications that the public is in danger.

Pocahontas, Arkansas, is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
