Former State Senator Found Shot Dead in Home, Investigation Launched

Authorities are investigating the case of a former Arkansas state senator who was found apparently shot to death Tuesday night.

The body of former Republican state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was in her home in Pocahontas, Arkansas, according to her former press secretary Ken Yang, KATV reported.

Yang said that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

I am shocked and in tears. That’s my friend, Linda has always been there for me! I’m speechless…Former State Senator @Linda4Senate was found dead this evening in her home. Reports say it appears to be murder. #arpx #arleg #ARnews pic.twitter.com/tHOXY5MZFZ — Ken Yang (@kenyangAR) June 5, 2019

However, KAIT reported that Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said investigators are treating the death as suspicious. They are “waiting for the state crime lab to confirm the identity and the cause of death,” the station reported.

Neighbors had reportedly heard gunshots either one or two days before Collins-Smith was found dead, Yang told KATV.

The former legislator’s body was wrapped in a blanket when it was discovered, KATV reported.

A report in the Arkansas Times said the body of Collins-Smith was “decomposed” when it was discovered. The report said that made determining her identity difficult.

Collins-Smith, who was 57, represented the 19th district from 2015 until she left office this year after losing a primary in May 2018. She had originally been a Democrat, making the switch to the GOP in 2011.

Officials in Arkansas tweeted their condolences.

So saddened by the passing of former Sen. Linda Collins-Smith. A wonderful Christian lady of faith and passionate warrior for Arkansas and her constituents. Prayers for her family. — Boone County Arkansas Republican Committee (@BooneCoARGOP) June 5, 2019

To so many of us, Senator Linda Collins-Smith was more than just a colleague. She was a friend and warm person. We are stunned and saddened to hear of her death. Please join us in prayer as we remember her family and her loved ones. #arpx pic.twitter.com/7Gfx4BDiox — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) June 5, 2019

I am in shock over the news of Sen. Linda Collins-Smith’s death. I am heartbroken for her family & friends as they grieve, & my thoughts & prayers are w/ them during this tragic time. Linda was a friend who had a deep faith in God & passion for her state & nation. She is missed. — Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (@LtGovTimGriffin) June 5, 2019

Today, we learned of the untimely death of former Senator Linda Collins Smith. She was a passionate voice for her people and a close member of our Republican family. We are praying for her loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/uOg76yd6dF — Arkansas GOP (@ARGOP) June 5, 2019

The investigation is being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department with the help of the Arkansas State Police.

Bell said Tuesday night that there are no indications that the public is in danger.

Pocahontas, Arkansas, is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.

