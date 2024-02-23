Former Talk Show Host Wendy Williams Diagnosed with the Same Debilitating Disease as Bruce Willis

Wendy Williams, the former host of the long-running daytime talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” has been diagnosed with a debilitating condition called primary progressive aphasia, those close to her say.

In addition to the diagnosis of aphasia, Williams, 59, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, Variety reported Thursday.

The same type of dementia struck actor Bruce Willis, now 68, and robbed him of his ability to communicate with those around him, his family announced in February 2023.

According to a lengthy statement from those close to Williams on Thursday, the former talk show host has some answers on what has plagued her in recent years.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” a statement read.

The statement continued:

“As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

Per the statement, Williams was diagnosed last year after a battery of tests and through an effort to help her understand why she was struggling to navigate “significant hurdles” and cognitive impairments.

Those close to Williams added, “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration.”

The former talk show host’s inner circle also offered an update as to how she currently is doing.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself,” the statement went on to say.

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, primary progressive aphasia is “a rare nervous system syndrome that affects the ability to communicate.”

The Mayo Clinic adds, “People who have it can have trouble expressing their thoughts and understanding or finding words. Symptoms begin gradually, often before age 65.”

Williams hosted her eponymous show from 2008 until 2021. People magazine reported she decided to walk away from the show in June 2021.

Several guest hosts filled in for her until the following year when the show was canceled and replaced by former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd’s talk show “Sherri.”

“Sherri” made headlines this week when it was reported that one of the show’s executives apparently took his own life amid an internal investigation into him and the program’s finances, the New York Post’s Page Six reported.

