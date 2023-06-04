Share
Former Target Exec Reveals the 'One Item' That Was Big Mistake and Sparked Consumer Backlash

 By Jack Davis  June 4, 2023 at 7:37am
A former Target executive said one merchandising decision made Target a lightning rod for conservatives who feel their values have been betrayed.

Former Target Vice Chairman Gerald Storch noted that in June, which the LGBT community denotes as “pride month,” merchandise with rainbows tends to be everywhere, according to Fox News.

“You know, the plates that had different colors in it. Fine. You show the rainbow, you know, a gingerbread house, whatever you are, that’s all you know. Who cares? Everybody carries that stuff,” he said Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Then came the tuck swimsuit, a woman’s item designed to accommodate male genitals.

“I’ve never seen a case where one item, that tuck swimsuit, that’s really what made the difference versus the competitors. That’s where the big mistake [was] made,” he said.

Doctor Delivers Bad News to Biden After He Takes Terrible Tumble at Air Force Graduation

Podcast host Megyn Kelly was among the critics who attacked the item for having “extra material around the crotch, which no woman needs,” according to the New York Post.

The boycott has cost Target stock about 20 percent of its value, costing the company about $14 billion in the overall worth of its stock, according to Newsweek.

Storch told Fox News that the boycott tipped Target over the edge when it was already teetering.

“But there are more fundamental concerns with that, with the environment, with the consumer and with the business here,” he said.

“Target’s decline in stock actually began on May 18th. That’s the day Walmart reported 7 percent gain in [comparable] store sales on the prior day. Target had reported flat sales. Year flat at Target, up 7 at Wal-Mart. There’s no way that comparison looks good,” he said.

“The consumer is feeling very stressed, very stressed by the environment, by inflation, and Target is known as the upscale discounter. So it’s not good to be the upscale discounter at a time when the consumer doesn’t have a lot of money to spend. So they’re migrating more to Wal-Mart, and that’s a huge problem,” he said.

Storch said Target’s issues run deeper than “pride month.”

“While there’s no doubt the boycott is part of the problem, if you read the reports about Target during this period and the analysts keep in mind related to the investors, who are the ones who are buying things about the stock or in this case probably selling picks amount of stock. They’re more concerned with the fundamental business issues,” he said.

In a commentary piece published Thursday by Newsweek, Paul du Quenoy, president of the Palm Beach Freedom Institute, a conservative think tank based in Florida, wrote that there is a message for companies in the boycotts of Target and Bud Light.

Target Slammed with More Bad News After Consumer Outrage, Boycott

“Messaging support for radical ideologies antagonizes far more Americans than it attracts. Those who are offended readily spend their dollars elsewhere while woke executives shake their heads, lose their jobs, and watch profits flow to competitors smart enough to stay out of politics,” he wrote.

“Meanwhile, the progressive Left plots new strategies to bully and blackmail businesses into broadcasting their loathsome ideology. Contrary to their expectations, the consumer has the power to reject it,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
