Chris Smith warms up prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Aug. 14, 2014. Smith died Monday at age 31.
Former Teammates Mourn After NFL Veteran Dies at Age 31

 By Jack Davis  April 18, 2023 at 7:15am
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith died Monday at the age of 31, according to the Salisbury Post of North Carolina.

No cause of death was announced.

A native of Mount Ulla, North Carolina, Smith played four years at the University of Arkansas.

He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and went on to play in 72 games during an eight-year NFL career.

In addition to the Jaguars, Smith played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.

He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens but didn’t get on the field for either team.

Smith’s final NFL season came in 2021. However, he had returned to pro football this year with the rebooted XFL, playing five games for the Seattle Sea Dragons.

His death came one day after Seattle’s 30-12 road victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. It’s unknown if Smith played in the game, but he didn’t register any tackles.

Smith’s former teammates mourned his death.

“Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul,” Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku tweeted. “This is heartbreaking.”

The Salisbury Post’s report on his death called it “a tragic loss for his family, friends, former teammates and for Rowan County. He had been the ultimate give-back guy and had been a generous donor to local schools and projects.”

Smith had been a star at West Rowan High School.

“The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever,” the school posted in announcing his death.


Tragedy had marred Smith’s life when he was with the Browns in 2019. Petara Cordero, his girlfriend and the mother of one of his children, was killed in an accident when she was struck by a passing vehicle after getting out of his car when it suffered a breakdown, according to the New York Post.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
