Former TMZ Lib Straight-Up Tells KJP 'Nobody Believes' Her Spin on Book Title

“Higher Learning” host Van Lathan told former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a Tuesday episode that her claim that her book is about President Donald Trump’s White House is dubious.

Jean-Pierre published her book “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines” on Oct. 21, in which she announced her departure from the Democratic Party and alleged it betrayed former President Joe Biden.

When Lathan told her on his show that “nobody believes” the title references Trump’s White House, Jean-Pierre asserted people misinterpreted it because of their own desires.

WATCH:







“I saw that you said that when you meant ‘a broken White House’ that you don’t mean the Biden White House, that you mean the Trump White House,” Lathan said. “Nobody believes that.”

“Well, because the book was written to be in the moment … when you read the book, you’ll see that I’m talking about what’s happening right now and meeting the moment,” Jean-Pierre responded.

“I mean, people didn’t believe that because they want a tell-all, right? … They assume the book was going to be, I’m telling secrets … The book doesn’t have secrets in it.”

The former press secretary suggested people got the wrong idea about the book because they did not read the news release announcing it. However, the newss release does not mention Trump.

“So folks, I think, when the cover came out and they didn’t read the press release that came with the cover, I think the assumption was, ‘Oh, she’s writing a tell-all.’ But the book is much more nuanced and has much more depth. And it really is about meeting the moment,” she said.

“Yes, I give a story about what happened and kind of pull back the curtains and give a little bit of what it was like to be a first and what it’s like to be a White House press secretary, but I am trying to talk about the moment that we’re in and how do we move forward — because these are dangerous times.”

During the “Higher Learning” episode, Jean-Pierre also lashed out at critics of her habit of constantly highlighting her identity.

“[I]t pisses me off that people who have not walked in my shoes, who have no idea who, really, I am as a person, get to tell me how I get to identify myself or not … you can’t tell me how I get to identify myself,” the former White House press secretary said.

“You can’t tell me how I get to call myself. Like, screw you … that’s not OK.”

Moreover, she has faced criticism for repeatedly downplaying Biden’s cognitive decline.

Democrats have been expressing exasperation over Jean-Pierre’s book tour, Politico reported Wednesday.

