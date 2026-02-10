Share
News
Former assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker testifies before a House committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Dec. 9, 2020.
Former assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker testifies before a House committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Dec. 9, 2020. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Former Top FBI Official Explains Why He's 'Very Skeptical' of Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Narrative

 By Bryan Chai  February 10, 2026 at 7:09am
Share

As the world continues to watch in fascinated horror at the developing missing person case involving Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC News’ “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, not everyone is buying the official story.

And that list of disbelievers includes some who are rather well-informed about these sorts of cases.

Over the weekend, former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker spoke to Fox News about the publicized case — and he wasn’t so quick to buy the kidnapping angle.

“Right, I think [the Guthrie family] is playing this out,” Swecker told “The Big Weekend Show.”

He continued: “This is about all they have right now. And they are, you know, making it very clear that they will pay.”

Since Nancy Guthrie was seemingly abducted from her house on January 31, the prevailing narrative has been that she was kidnapped from her Arizona home.

The family has made clear that they would pay any ransom to get Nancy back.

Swecker, however, is a bit dubious about whether or not there actually is any ransom.

“The question really is — and I’m very skeptical of this — is this really a kidnapping?” Swecker told Fox. “Does somebody really have [Nancy] and is she really alive? I don’t think we have the answers to those questions right now.”

Swecker cited certain factors, such as the lack of proof of life, as why he’s not convinced this is a kidnapping.

Swecker also pointed out that the investigation teams are still searching the house, including the backyard and a “so-called man-hole” in it. To Swecker, this means that something other than a kidnapping is still in play.

Related:
Wild Exchange: Nadler Makes Mistake of Insulting Bondi, Triggering a Scorched Earth Response Where She Brings the Receipts on His Hypocrisy and 'Gutter' Behavior

“They’re giving some leeway for some possibility that this is not a kidnapping,” he explained. “And as I said, I’m very skeptical that it is one in the first place.”

Fox News then pressed Swecker on what — if not a kidnapping — that this incident could possibly be.

“Well, one, if this was a kidnapping, it would be a very simple matter to authenticate and provide proof of life,” Swecker said. “Asking her a question that only she would know the answer to, or ask her to provide some information that only she would know.

“And the fact that the family hasn’t paid the ransom at this point tells me that they don’t — they’re not to the point where they think this is a credible authentication.”

Swecker also thinks that a “third party” could be trying to exacerbate and/or take advantage of the situation.

“I really think there’s a third party here that’s just playing with them [and are] opportunists, who think they can exploit the situation,” he said.

Swecker added: “To me, you have to allow for the possibility that this was something more — something other than a kidnapping.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Nadler Appears to Be Dead Asleep at Epstein DOJ Hearing - Same Hearing Where He Accused AG Bondi of Not Caring About Victims
Report: This GOP Advantage Has Some Democrats Panicking About Their Midterm Chances
Democratic Rep. 'Goes Mask Off,' Calls on 'Non-Whites' to 'Take Over This Country'
Indicted Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver Suggests Acting ICE Director Is Doomed to Hell as Hearing Spirals Out of Control
Hypocrisy: Mainstream Media And NBA Stay Silent After Kevin Durant Tells Fan: 'I Know Where You Live, White Boy'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation