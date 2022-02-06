House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked panel to investigate the Capitol incursion has already made a name for itself for the prosecutorial zeal with which it is pursuing its targets.

The House select committee — made up of seven Democrats along with Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — has already interviewed more than 475 people and sent out more than 100 subpoenas, according to The New York Times.

The Times report noted that “Some of the Democrats on the committee were concerned that if the panel was too aggressive, Republicans might turn the tables on the Democrats whenever they took back control of the House. But Ms. Cheney insisted that the committee be as aggressive as possible.”

The Times report likens the tactics being used to those used in investigating organized crime operations, in which low-level individuals are “flipped” to testify against those at the top.

“Having lived through and being a part of every major congressional investigation over the past 50 years from Iran-contra to Whitewater to everything else, this is the mother of all investigations and a quantum leap for Congress in a way I’ve never seen before,” veteran Washington attorney Stanley Brand told The Times.

Brand is representing former Trump aid Dan Scavino and is a former top lawyer for the House as well as a Democrat.

Brand said the flames of the committee’s scorched-earth approach could singe Democrats.

“They think they’re fighting for the survival of the democracy and the ends justify the means. Just wait if the Republicans take over,” he said.

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is among the Republicans just waiting for that moment, according to Business Insider.

Will Republicans turn the tables on the Democrats? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (709 Votes) No: 5% (39 Votes)

In an interview last week on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” a podcast hosted by Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of the conservative group Turning Point USA, Cawthorn made his feelings about the committee crystal clear.

“It’s not really a constitutional committee, but I have to tell you, Charlie, I kind of want to keep the committee, as wild as that sounds,” Cawthorn said.

“I think a lot of people actually do want to have answers to what happened on January 6.

“A lot of people actually want to know, was our federal government involved? Was this a false flag operation used by the FBI, whatever three-letter agency you want to use? How many agents did we have inside, infiltrated in this crowd? What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it? What did all the Capitol Police leaders know and when did they know it? Why are we hiding all of these videos?”

Madison Cawthorn says if Republicans take the House, they will use a new J6 Committee to prove that J6 was a false flag, Deep State operation. “I believe we have some high ranking, very vile, evil and unpatriotic officials in our Fed govt, and they’re part of the Deep State.” pic.twitter.com/KkHCRqwZzu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 4, 2022

“I just want the truth to come out because I believe we have some very high-ranking, very vile and evil and unpatriotic officials in our federal government, and it’s part of the deep state,” Cawthorn said.

“So I just want to turn the January 6 committee into a committee that will start rooting out the deep state once and for all.”

On Friday, the Republican National Committee adopted a resolution saying the Jan. 6 committee has indulged in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” according to The New York Times.

The RNC noted there was a difference between citizens protesting that day and the violence within the Capitol, and made a point of bringing in Cheney and Kinzinger.

Cheney is the only one of the pair who is running for reelection, facing a stiff primary challenge from Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman.

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line,” Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said in a statement, according to the Times.

“They chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.