A former member of the Trump administration was shot Monday night as part of a carjacking and shooting spree that reached from Washington, D.C. to Maryland.

Mike Gill is in critical condition in a hospital, according to WTTG-TV.

Gill was chief operating officer for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during former President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Newsweek.

Gill is currently the senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council, according to WTTG.

Gill’s shooting was part of a series of shootings and attempted carjackings, according to The Washington Post.

The suspect in the crimes — which involved three carjackings, one attempted carjacking and one shooting police think was a carjacking attempt and led to one person being killed — was himself killed early Tuesday by police in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The 10-hour crime spree also included two instances in which the suspect fired on two occupied police vehicles.

The Post report indicated that Gill’s shooting was the first of the incidents. Witness Yolanda Douglas said a woman ran out of a K Street building, screaming, “Oh, my God, that’s my husband.”

Douglas said the woman ran toward the victim and grabbed his hand.

“What happened?” she asked, but he did not respond.

D.C. Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, a man entered a vehicle, shot Gill, then fled on foot.

Gill collapsed on the sidewalk after trying to leave the vehicle.

Douglas said she called 911 and put the operator on speaker. Gill’s wife, she said, told the operator her husband had phoned to say he was waiting for her.

She said as they waited for first responders, Gill’s wife tried to find something to put on her husband’s head. Douglas said a passerby put her scarf against Gill’s head.

Douglas said she started to pray out loud, saying “God, please cover him. “Spare his life, send us help.”

Police said over the next 10 hours, several other carjackings took place. A vehicle taken in Washington was later found in Prince George’s County, Carroll said. At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a suspect driving a carjacked Nissan Rogue fired at a Maryland State Police cruiser. The driver of the vehicle later fired on a marked D.C. police cruiser. No officers were injured in either shooting.

At about 4:30 a.m., Carroll said, New Carrollton police officers found the carjacked Nissan in Prince George’s County. Thomas Lester, a representative of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, said the vehicle was parked by the side of the road. As officers approached it, they were approached by a man with two guns. They shot and killed the man, whose name has not been released.

In 2023, there were more than 950 carjackings in Washington, D.C., more than twice the total for 2022.

