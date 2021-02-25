Former Trump Aide Launches Primary Challenge Against Rep. Adam Kinzinger with Scathing Video

A former member of the Trump administration has announced she will seek to unseat Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Catalina Lauf, who served in the Department of Commerce, she said Trump’s agenda must continue.

“As President, Donald Trump lifted millions out of poverty, invested historically in our schools, hospitals, and communities, restored America’s status as the strongest nation on earth, and defended the right to life, our Second Amendment, our borders, and our faith,” Lauf said in a news release, according to Breitbart.

“Almost 75 million Americans supported that America First Agenda — but it is clear now that Congressman Kinzinger is not one of them.”

The 27-year-old Guatemalan-American released a campaign video Tuesday in which she said Americans “need to be united now more than ever.”

“I never thought I’d primary a fellow Republican, but is Congressman Adam Kinzinger really a Republican anymore? He isn’t, and we have the proof,” Lauf said.

“The reality is that a majority of our party is united around the America First movement,” she said.

Kinzinger, she said, is a “weak-kneed, establishment Republican who cares more about his next MSNBC appearance than the voters who elected him.”

Lauf portrayed Kinzinger as out of touch with his district and also with Republicans, saying, “One out of every three votes he cast in Congress is with Nancy Pelosi.”

“Instead of focusing on what really matters, instead of being in our fight, Adam betrayed his constituents for a life in the D.C. swamp,” she said in the video.

“Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans who voted with Democrats to move forward with a phony impeachment hoax for a president who has already left office,” she said.

“He said impeachment was ‘necessary to save America.’ What?” Lauf said. “You know what I think is necessary to save America, Adam? Setting term limits to get people like you and the rest of your friends out. Six terms in Congress is enough.

“During a time when the division in America is already out of control, people like Adam Kinzinger further fan flames by dividing our party.”

Lauf said the core issues facing Americans are “social media censorship, election integrity, freedom of speech, gun rights, illegal immigration, keeping the economy going — these are issues regular Americans like you and I care about in our country right now.”

She said that “weak Republicans are the reason why the Democratic Party is turning our country into their socialist utopia right before our eyes. And they’re getting away with it. I’m here to draw a hard line.”

Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST— I will. That’s why I’m challenging him for his seat in Congress I am the daughter of LEGAL immigrants, a small business owner, & PROUDLY served in the Trump administration. Let’s send Adam home! —> https://t.co/ZXSUw3X0VU pic.twitter.com/l34fqh9Fi5 — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) February 23, 2021

Lauf ran for Congress in 2020 but finished third in the GOP primary.

“Over this last year — over the last two or three years, really — the country’s been in a lot of turmoil, and we’re seeing that manifest itself in Congress,” Lauf told the Chicago Tribune.

“And now you have a representative like Adam who would rather spend his time and platform talking about impeachment and censoring [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor-Greene — another member of Congress. That’s not representing the values of our district, and it’s not servant leadership,” she said.

“This is going to be big, because people are very engaged and people are very upset at everything that has been happening over the last six months,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kinzinger spokeswoman Maura Gillespie replied, “It’s a bit early to comment when we don’t even know what the districts will look like. But I will say that Congressman Kinzinger has a proven record of leadership and integrity, serving the interests of his constituents and his country — not the sole interests of one man.”

