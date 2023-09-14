Share
Former Trump Aide Reacts Minutes After Hunter Biden Sued Him Over Laptop: 'They Keep Underestimating Us'

 By Jack Davis  September 14, 2023 at 7:05am
Three years after the contents of Hunter Biden’s former laptop began to be splashed all over the globe, attorneys for President Joe Biden’s son are suing a former aide in the Trump White House who helped spread the emails and images found on the abandoned computer.

The laptop was brought to a Delaware repair shop but never picked up. Repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac eventually examined the computer and discovered what he described as “astounding” and “disgusting” content.

That prompted him to share the contents of the hard drive with federal authorities as well as individuals linked to the 2020 presidential campaign of then-President Donald Trump, including attorney Rudy Giuliani.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden’s attorneys filed a federal lawsuit in California against Garrett Ziegler, an aide in the Trump White House and head of the research group Marco Polo.

According to Insider, Ziegler posted more than 100,000 emails from Hunter Biden’s account online, along with various photos and documents.

“The provenance of the material continues to be debated along with the privacy implications, but the authenticity of the content has never been successfully challenged,” the outlet noted.

In an interview Wednesday with conservative host Emerald Robinson, Ziegler said, “Hunter just sued us.”

He said Winston & Strawn, the law firm that filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, “should be embarrassed of themselves. This lawsuit isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.”

“I just am offended that they keep underestimating us, as if we hadn’t gone through every one of their potential legal arguments before we released the report. That’s why we didn’t put the genitalia of the Biden family in our report,” Ziegler said.

“They’re gonna get burned again,” he said.

The lawsuit painted Ziegler as “a zealot who has waged a sustained, unhinged and  obsessed campaign against Plaintiff and the entire Biden family for more than two years.”

“While Defendant Ziegler is entitled to his extremist and counterfactual opinions,  he has no right to engage in illegal activities to advance his right-wing agenda. Yet that is precisely what Defendant Ziegler and his so-called ‘nonprofit research group,’ Defendant ICU, d/b/a/ Marco Polo, have done and have asserted they will continue to do in the future,” it said.

“Since approximately December 2020, Defendant Ziegler, Defendant ICU and their ‘team’ of volunteers and independent contractors have spent countless hours accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own and that they claim to have obtained from hacking into Plaintiff’s iPhone data and from scouring a copy of the hard drive of what they claim to be Plaintiff’s ‘laptop’ computer,” the lawsuit said.

It seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages.

Has the DOJ been too soft on Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden’s legal team also has filed a lawsuit against Mac Isaac, who has said he did nothing wrong.

In comments to Insider, Ziegler said he did not hack into anything but accessed an iPhone backup through information on the laptop computer.

He said he obtained the data “directly from someone who got the copy from the laptop shop owner,” referring to Giuliani.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
