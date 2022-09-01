Former Trump Ally Goes Full Villain - Sets Up Precedent for FBI to Raid Trump's Children

Convcited felon Michael Cohen took to Twitter to launch unsubstantiated allegations against former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post detailed allegations made by the FBI in a court filing. The filing was in response to Trump’s request for a special master to investigate the bureau’s raid of Mar-a-Lago last month.

In the filing, the FBI defended its raid of Trump’s home. It even tried to play the victim card and alleged “government records were likely concealed and removed … and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

Neither the court filing nor the Post included evidence to corroborate this allegation. But since it was an allegation against Trump, the left had no issue running with it despite the lack of evidence.

Cohen, who previously served as a lawyer for Trump before launching an unhinged revenge tour against him, took the unsubstantiated allegations even further on Twitter.

“I have been saying this since the @FBI raid…I believe #Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, Weisselberg’s florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc…” Cohen wrote.

I have been saying this since the @FBI raid…I believe #Trump has copies, potentially other documents as well, at other locations including his children’s homes, Weisselberg’s florida home, Bedminster, NJ golf course, Fifth Avenue apartment, etc… https://t.co/vlTNMdmkuc — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 31, 2022

Cohen linked to the Post’s article in his tweet, and it included a photo that appeared at the bottom of the FBI’s court filing. It showed documents labeled “top secret” scattered across the floor.

While the photo was apparently supposed to be some sort of indictment against Trump, the former president said it was dishonest.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

“Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”

According to CNBC, Judge Aileen Cannon in U.S. District Court in southern Florida had set a hearing regarding Trump’s request for a special master to take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Before even seeing the results, Cohen decided to bring Trump’s children into his accusations.

By alleging Trump is keeping copies of secret documents at the houses of his children, Cohen is opening up the possibility of the FBI raiding their homes, as well. There has yet to be any substantial evidence to prove Cohen’s allegations, but given the FBI’s recent actions, that may not be enough to stop them.

Trump and his team have said they were cooperating with the FBI, but the agency still raided Mar-a-Lago after it was granted a warrant by a controversial judge. If it can find another leftist judge to grant search warrants for the homes of Trump’s children, what would stop the FBI from raiding those locations?

Cohen has made it clear he does not like Trump, although he still remains obsessed with him. He has published multiple books criticizing the former president, and the latest in his egotistical series of attacks, “Revenge,” is set to be published on Oct. 11, according to the book’s website.

Disliking a former client is one thing, but launching unsubstantiated allegations against his family is another. Unless Cohen has evidence of documents being held at the houses of Trump’s children, it is absolutely unacceptable to make these allegations.

Words have consequences, and the Trump children could be subjected to FBI investigations or even raids because of Cohen’s accusations. No matter what personal vendettas he has against Trump, Cohen has no right to make allegations like these in the absence of evidence.

