Former Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Wins Congressional GOP Primary in Deep-Red Texas District

Dr. Ronny Jackson, then the nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, departs the U.S. Capitol on April 25, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty ImagesDr. Ronny Jackson, then the nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, departs the U.S. Capitol on April 25, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published July 15, 2020 at 10:47am
Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson has won the Republican nomination for a House seat in Texas.

Jackson, who served as the personal doctor for President Donald Trump, defeated Josh Winegarner in a primary runoff to determine the GOP nominee for November’s general election in Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

The district, which has not elected a Democrat since 1992, includes much of the Texas Panhandle and other northern portions of the Lone Star State.

Jackson received 55.6 percent of the votes Tuesday, compared to 44.4 percent for Winegarner, according to The New York Times.

The Navy veteran will face Democrat Gus Trujillo, who won the Democratic nomination, in November’s general election. Both candidates are vying to replace retiring GOP Rep. Mac Thornberry, who currently holds the seat.

Trump endorsed his former doctor in February:

Throughout Tuesday, Jackson posted frequent updates to his Twitter page:

The former White House doctor thanked his supporters after the election results were called.

Jackson also thanked the president after Trump congratulated him online:

Trump and Jackson also spoke on the phone, according to the doctor.

“Jane and I just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump! It’s official! I am honored to be the Republican nominee for #TX13! I promise I will make you proud!” Jackson tweeted.

Jackson also served as a physician in the White House for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and was Obama’s personal physician.

He and Trump formed a strong personal relationship during his time as the president’s physician, Politico reported in 2018.

The doctor notably weighed in on a conversation about former Vice President Joe Biden’s cognitive health earlier this year.

Jackson shared a video on Twitter of Biden appearing to forget what office he was running for.

“Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! he commented.

Jackson retired from the Navy as a rear admiral.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
