Former Trump-Hating Actress Goes Viral After Sharing She Walked Away from Being an 'Atheist Democrat'

A former actress and lifelong liberal has come out of the closet and admitted that the obscene, over-the-top lies promulgated by the left during the coronavirus hysteria red-pilled her into permanently rejecting the Democratic Party.

Natalie Beisner recently posted a long tweet revealing to the world that she is no longer a typical left-wing Hollywood actress. She said in an accompanying video that for many years she was an “atheist Democrat” but now describes herself as a conservative Christian.

Beisner equated her personal story to the “Walk Away” movement, which seeks to convince liberals to leave the Democratic Party.

In her Monday tweet, Beisner said, “I have been a Democrat my entire life. I live in Los Angeles. I was an actress for years. I voted for Obama, then Clinton. I couldn’t wait to vote against the ban on gay marriage. I supported Planned Parenthood. I called JK Rowling ‘TERF.'”

“I was a Democrat through-and-through, and more than that — I was even onboard with wokeism, with equity (as opposed to equality), with intersectional feminism, etc. These people had me pretty much hook, line, and sinker.”

“I spent the majority of the Trump administration hating that man,” Beisner added in her video, which has already received 1.5 million views. “I couldn’t tell you why I hated him exactly, but I could definitely tell you that I hated him.”

But when COVID and the Black Lives Matter riots hit, the insanity of it proved to be too much.

“In Summer 2020 I was encouraged to go out and engage in ‘fiery but mostly peaceful protests’ but was told it was still unsafe for me to go to work. That didn’t make sense. Nothing around me made any sense whatsoever. And I really needed to go back to work,” Beisner continued.

This was a question many conservatives asked at the time, as well. How was it perfectly safe to gather in the thousands to burn cities, destroy businesses and protest against the police, but dangerous to gather in the dozens to go back to work and school?

But Beisner’s questions were met with hostility.

“Whenever I brought this up, I was told I was being selfish or even ‘racist,'” she wrote. “For some reason, liberal folks had this idea that anyone remotely concerned over lockdowns was a wealthy white woman who was just bored and wanted to get her hair and nails done.

“I felt like screaming at everyone, ‘who do you think does hair and nails?’ Hairdressers and nail artists, whose jobs are ESSENTIAL TO THEM. Everyone is an ‘essential worker’ to himself and the people who may depend upon him.

“What bothered me the most wasn’t that these people disagreed with me, or that they had different ideas on how best to handle covid or BLM unrest — what bothered me the most was that they absolutely refused to recognize I might have any honest reasons for disagreeing with them,” she said.

“And I had honest reasons for disagreeing with them. I and MANY others were being harmed by the tyrannical, overreaching, nonsensical response to covid — especially in blue cities and states. That felt like a punch to the gut, from the people I’d supported and aligned with all my life.”

That was the final straw.

“So I walked away from the Democrat Party. They’ve proven me correct every damn day since then,” Beisner said.

I have been a Democrat my entire life. I live in Los Angeles. I was an actress for years. I voted for Obama, then Clinton. I couldn’t wait to vote against the ban on gay marriage. I supported Planned Parenthood. I called JK Rowling “TERF.” I read books like THE NEW JIM CROW in an… pic.twitter.com/ib98TDpOPs — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) May 8, 2023



In her video, Beisner went even further and said that Democratic policies actively hurt the very people they claim to support and want to help.

“On most issues, the conservative position is reasonable, rational, logical, scientific, moral, ethical. The liberal position is emotional,” she explained. “The conservative position has compassion. The liberal position has faux compassion.”

“I am continually struck by the fact that Democrat policies, time and again, harm the very demographic that they were put in place to help. Women, minorities, the people coming in at the border — even with COVID,” she said.

“Democrats claimed throughout, and they claim still, that they had the only compassionate response to COVID. Yet how many people were harmed — myself included — by that ‘compassion’?”

Soon, Elon Musk saw Beisner’s tweet and chimed in, saying, “It is borderline illegal to be Republican in LA or [San Francisco].”

It is borderline illegal to be Republican in LA or SF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023



Beisner added, “Somewhere in all that, Christ called me back to him. I was saved and went back to the church after having left it for a long time.”

She concluded by noting that, for all the left talks about the “hate” on the right, she has not experienced that at all and found that conservatives immediately offered her a “home” and a “warm welcome.”

“What I have found with ‘Walk Away,’ with every person who’s not of the radical left — there is a tolerance, ironically, and a warmth that the left does not have,” she said.

Beisner is correct. Conservatives and Christians are the ones with real compassion and love. The radical left is built on hatred and grievance.

Conservatives need to do a far better job of highlighting stories like Beisner’s to let others know that they are not alone.

Welcome to the conservative side, Miss Beisner.

