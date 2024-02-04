A week ago, former Trump administration official Mike Gill was a father and a husband.

Now, he is a sad statistic after dying Saturday from injuries that took place in a carjacking Monday during which he was shot while waiting to pick up his wife from her job on K Street, not far from the White House.

Carjackings in Washington almost doubled in 2023, hitting 958 after 484 carjackings were reported in 2022, according to Fox News.

Gill was chief operating officer for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during former President Donald Trump’s administration, according to WTTG-TV and was the senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council at the time of his death.

“Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C. He was a SPECIAL PERSON – His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over D.C. God bless Michael and his family!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Gill has died.

The married father of 3 who was a member of former President Trump’s administration was shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in DC this past Monday.

More Details here @fox5dc👇🏽https://t.co/uMFyMVP6nj pic.twitter.com/5162XjgzlI — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 4, 2024

Gill was shot in the head Monday by Artell Cunningham, 28, who began a string of shootings, carjackings and attempted carjackings by attacking Gill at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday. Less than 12 hours later, Cunningham’s spree would end when he was killed by New Carrollton, Maryland, police.

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance,” Gill’s widow, Kristina, said in a statement.

“Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally,” the statement said.

“Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike’s memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.

Gill was one of two people killed in the carjacking spree.

Albert Vasquez, Jr., 35, had given up his keys but was shot to death anyhow, according to Fox News.

“He did everything that I told him to do in that situation. Because … we try and teach our kids, and we try and prepare them for situations of danger, he would say, ‘nah, pops, I got you, pops. I know,’ and that still cost him his life,” his father, Jacob Walker, said.

“There’s not too many places where you can feel safe in America,” Walker said, adding that what happened to his son could “happen to anyone.”

According to The Washington Post, witness Yolanda Douglas said that after Gill was shot, his wife came out of her office building screaming, “Oh, my God, that’s my husband.”

She said as they waited for first responders, Gill’s wife tried to find something to put on her husband’s head. Douglas said a passerby put her scarf against Gill’s head.

Douglas said she started to pray out loud, saying “God, please cover him. Spare his life, send us help.”

