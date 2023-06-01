Former Trump White House Aide Publishes Hunter Biden Laptop Photos: Now They're on a Website Anyone Can Access

Thousands of images from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop are now available for the public to view online.

Former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler obtained the files and spent months uploading them to a website so that people could make their own assessments of President Joe Biden’s son.

Ziegler spoke to Fox News about the website, which he said would provide some “truth and transparency” about the Biden family.

“If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it,” he said.

Ziegler said the photos he has published were taken between 2008 and 2019 and contain a great deal of nudity.

“It’s taken us a couple of months to … go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos,” he said.

Nude photos of Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter’s brother Beau, were redacted.

While many of the images are known to contain sex acts and drug use, Ziegler said not all of them are salacious.

“There are, for example, screen shots of Candy Crush games where we are fairly confident in saying there’s absolutely no news value to those,” he told Fox.

Hunter Biden was also apparently careless with personal information, as images containing Social Security numbers and banking and credit card numbers were found on his laptop. Those photos have also been redacted.

Ziegler said the website is not intended to be a “hit job” and includes images that “paint the Bidens in a good light.”

One such image is reported to be a letter written by Hunter Biden’s daughter Finnegan to U.S. troops stationed overseas.

“It’s an adorable letter,” Ziegler said. “Finnegan’s around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light.”

Ziegler described the website as “the most thorough exposé of any American first family while they’re in office in the history of America.”

He said the site contains around 98 percent of the photos on the infamous “laptop from hell.”

“The American people can judge for themselves what they think about their first family through this,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler added that videos from the laptop will also be uploaded to the website, but the censorship process will take time because “there’s so much pornography.”

The website is now operational and available for anyone to view at BidenLaptopMedia.com.

